The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Better columnists

I mostly disagree with what columnist Marc Thiessen writes, as he seems to be pushing too much right-wing BS, especially the need to see what is on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

I do agree with the Dec. 14 letter “Fomenting disinformation” on Marc Thiessen’s Dec 10 column “Why you should care about Hunter Biden’s laptop” on several points. The most important words are the last: “… All this column does is foment misinformation and provide cover to extremists who to this day refuse to accept what their lord and savior Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. This is a major disappointment, Journal. You need to do better.”

There are better columnists for you to publish, columnists who write truths.

Glenda Wilkinson

Winston-Salem

Class arrest

We all believe it’s essential that there are protocols in place to maintain order, discipline and a teachable environment. On the collegiate level and especially on the campuses of our HBCUs, the tradition has long been one of mutual respect; an encouragement of the students to find their voices and use them as well as honor for those who instruct us.

It’s hard to know what happened before the limited video we’ve seen, the exchanges or the tone and tenor of the argument (“Student at WSSU arrested in class,” Dec. 16). However, arresting our students and giving them over to a system that has proven to have no respect for their voices and rights; none of this seems just to me. Not from the seat I’m sitting in. Come on, WSSU.

Freddie Marshall

Winston-Salem

Wider application

The Dec. 13 letter “Nothing but complain” was quite a take-down. And though it was focused on Brittney Griner, its message has a wider application.

I think it all started when Barack Obama was elected president. Conservatives complained about every single thing he did. If he saluted the flag, he somehow did it wrong. I remember the joke that he should speak out against eating yellow snow, just so we could then hear Republicans extoll the virtues of doing so. Even when Obama copied Republican policies — even when he cracked down on illegal immigration — all they could do was complain. Now they’re doing the same with President Biden.

It’s all a matter of political strategy, of course. But I’m surprised that rank-and-file Republicans haven’t told their own leaders to knock it off.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene just told a roomful of supporters at the New York Young Republicans Club Gala that if she’d been in charge of the Jan. 6 insurrection, she would have taken firearms — and she would have won.

She essentially advocated killing police officers to overthrow the government.

I wonder why Republicans aren’t speaking up, every single one of them, in letters to the Readers’ Forum, saying that she doesn’t represent them. There’s nothing conservative about overthrowing the government. At least, there didn’t used to be.

Stan Dietz

Winston-Salem

The main thing

About “Why you should care about Hunter Biden’s laptop,” Dec. 10, by columnist Marc Thiessen: The main thing about Hunter Biden’s laptop is the extremism, bigotry and conspiracy thinking that has taken over the Republican Party, which endangers all of us. Let’s get that under control, then think about more frivolous things.

Hank Boles

Winston-Salem

No place to hide

No place is safe for anyone in this society. No place to hide either with more than 400 million guns and assault weapons out there.

Mass shootings in our country have continued to escalate every year. Nearly every night I hear reports on the local and national news of killings on our streets and in homes. Gun violence also claims at an alarming rate those who choose to end their lives because the sadness and pain they feel is too much to bear.

Good guys with guns cannot stop this carnage, as we saw in Uvalde. Neither can our tears, prayers and condolences.

Only a few speak out. The silence from most Americans is deafening, heartbreaking.

Tim Miles

Mount Airy