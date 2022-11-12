The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

A new tradition

As the last of fall’s colors fade, we need to think ahead to the potentially long, cold winter and those in our community who need our gifts of compassion, mercy and generosity.

Many people who struggle with mental health and substance abuse issues, as well as the homeless, have a harder time navigating the holidays and the dark days of winter. Even those of us who claim to be healthy sometimes feel the weight of the season. It is not “the most wonderful time of the year” for everyone.

Nov. 19 is National Family Volunteer Day. Start a new family tradition by volunteering at Samaritan Ministries, Crisis Control Ministries, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina or any of the organizations in our community that help those in need. For more information send an email to compassionatesamaritans@gmail.com.

D.C. Davis

Winston-Salem

Post-presidential

Following his one presidential term, Jimmy Carter wrote poetry, monitored Third World elections, worked to eradicate malaria and built houses for poor people.

Following his one term, former President Trump (allegedly, but come on) stole top-secret government documents, hosted a Saudi-sponsored golf tournament intended to undermine a U.S. golf organization, fought to keep his tax returns secret and bad-mouthed everybody. And yet conservatives think Trump is the Christian.

Following Gov. Ron DeSantis’ victory in Florida, rather than congratulate him, Trump bragged that he once got more votes than DeSantis received.

Because it’s all about him. He can’t stand that the spotlight shine on someone else for a second. What a fragile child.

Some prominent Republicans are now saying it’s time for the party to get off the Trump train.

Some Americans were smart enough not to get on to start with.

Leland Stout

Winston-Salem

A better location

I appreciate the Journal’s coverage of “Rooted in Race,” the pictorial display of “a community’s journey to school integration” (“‘I just knew that I was alone,’” Nov. 10). A “pop-up exhibit,” it was tucked away at Union Station, the restored Winston-Salem train station, one of my favorite buildings. I had only learned about it from a flyer left behind at a restaurant checkout counter.

Would such an important exhibit not have been better located in the lobby of the Kimpton Cardinal hotel, better known as the old Reynolds Building, a bit closer to the center of town? Or, another idea, how about placing it inside the front door of one of Forsyth County’s 17 primary schools? That might help the pupils at such schools feel a bit less abandoned.

Jerry Adams Winston-Salem

‘Red wave’

How can you lose even when you win?

Republicans boasted obnoxiously about a “red wave” that turned out to be only a trickle. Oh, they were so certain. It was in the bag.

The Scriptures say, “Come now, you who say, ‘Today or tomorrow we will go to such and such a city, spend a year there, buy and sell, and make a profit’; whereas you do not know what will happen tomorrow. … Instead you ought to say, ‘If the Lord wills, we shall live and do this or that.’ As it is, you boast in your proud intentions.”

But the GOP has replaced the Scriptures with the Book of Trump.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who so desperately wants to be House Speaker, and the rest of the Republicans in Congress, had every opportunity to get rid of former President Trump after he inspired the Jan. 6 insurrection. But no — they had to hang onto him. And now he’s cost them what could have been a solid victory.

The title of Rick Wilson’s book rings true: “Everything Trump Touches Dies.”

I realize I’m rubbing it in a little. Honestly, I’d rather be praising conservatives for their restraint and humility. But those days are gone.

The GOP has long needed a deep examination of its principles. Will it finally take one now? I sincerely hope so.

Steve R. Casey

Winston-Salem