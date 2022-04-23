The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

We can’t leave

With all the troubles facing the country today — COVID (which is still raging), inflation, catastrophic environmental destruction that threatens the very air we breathe — you’d think the last thing on anyone’s mind would be the appearance of former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani on the Fox network TV show “The Masked Singer.” But I keep thinking about it. I think it’s representative of how our society has been corrupted and our very intellects stilted.

Giuliani participated in a scheme to overthrow the U.S. presidency. There’s no more accurate way to put it. And America puts him on an entertainment show, dressed in a gaudy costume and “singing.”

It’s indicative of how our most serious issues are trivialized, monetized and reduced to overly simplistic, bumper-sticker-length tweets. Politics is no longer the realm of competing ideas and philosophies, but of wrestling matches in which the loudest voices “win” and everyone else loses. Groups of people are regularly dehumanized and distorted by inaccurate and incomplete insults that resonate with rubes who have been taught that anger and hatred are the appropriate responses to — anything.

And no, Jesus is not the answer, not when Jesus has been reduced by evangelicals to just another slogan representing their selfish political interests.

“Masked Singer” judge Ken Jeong was right to walk off the set. Giuliani belongs in prison, not on TV. But the rest of us can’t leave. We’re stuck here, in an asylum increasingly under the control of the inmates.

Virginia M. Reed

Winston-Salem

Truly troubled

I am truly troubled by the support the Republican Party is receiving these days despite the depths to which its representatives have sunk.

They tore children away from their parents at the border and are now trying to prevent parents from helping their trans children, so don’t tell me they’re pro-family.

They’re trying to destroy businesses that speak up against their voter-suppression polices, so don’t tell me they’re pro-business or pro-free speech.

They were willing to sacrifice hundreds of thousands of American lives to keep the economy going during COVID, so don’t tell me they’re pro-life.

All of those policies are anti-freedom, so don’t tell me they’re pro-freedom.

The only side they ever take is the white Christian side — if you can call hurting people “Christian.” The only segment of the population they ever try to promote is rich people or white Christians.

And now they’re trying to rig elections so they can overturn them if they don’t like the winners.

I used to respect Republicans and voted for quite a few. But today’s Republican Party seems more like the anti-American party than anything. If Republicans win in November, they will turn the U.S. into a fascist state.

Mary Toliver

Winston-Salem

Disney Land N.C.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ rejection of conservative principles presents a great opportunity for North Carolina. We should immediately send representatives to invite Disney to move Disney Land to North Carolina.

It would be good for Disney; we have the best business climate in the nation, our state legislature tells us. Our weather is better than Florida’s. And we’ve already learned our lesson about the monetary perils of demonizing the LGBTQ community.

And it would be good for North Carolina. Disney would provide a monumental boost to our economy.

Despite DeSantis’ current obsession, Disney is a wonderful company with a wonderful reputation. It has been providing wholesome — and nondiscriminatory — entertainment to Americans for generations.

I doubt any of our local politicians would be stupid enough to start a fight with Mickey Mouse.

Then again …

Billy Griffith

Winston-Salem