The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Do what you can
In a month, I will be "celebrating" my 83rd birthday.
I must say that 2020 has not been my favorite year, but one granddaughter blessed me with a perfect great-grandson and the other granddaughter blessed me with a wonderful grandson-in-law.
There have been highs and lows in 2020, but most of all I have seen the best and worst in people.
Every day tens of thousands of selfless people, including two of my grandchildren, put their lives on the line to care for the sick and save lives while tens of thousands of selfish, immature, idiots do what they can to make life worse.
Thanks to God and the wonderful scientists, who have worked tirelessly, the vaccines are here and we can see light at the end of the tunnel. But 2020 will go down in history as the year when we saw the best and the worst in America.
Please do what you can to make this a safe holiday so that we can be together next year.
Cynthia Gough Nance
Clemmons
Courage or fear
Since Nov. 3, judges and many government officials — local, state and federal — have demonstrated the courage of their conviction to defend the Constitution against all threats foreign and domestic despite threats made to their own safety. I congratulate their courage.
What fear provoked my congressman, Ted Budd, and 125 other Republicans in Congress to sign a proposal from the attorney general of Texas and 17 other attorneys general to deny citizens of four other states their right to vote (“Triad lawmakers endorsed election suit,” Dec. 12)? Could not Budd's time be better spent addressing the needs of North Carolina residents suffering from the pandemic and its impact on the economy?
The government of the United States would have called this apparent attempt to overthrow the vote of the people a failed coup had it occurred in any other country.
If the golden rule applies, perhaps traditional Republicans, independents and Democrats in Congress should petition to deny these 126 representatives the right to vote on legislation brought before Congress. If these congressional representatives choose autocracy over democracy perhaps they should resign from office.
In recent months and years, public servants with honor, character and decency have chosen to resign from service rather than sacrifice their integrity for position and power. Perhaps each of us as citizens must choose between courage and fear, between truth and lies. The future of our democracy lies in the balance.
James Wright
Lexington
A coup attempt
It boggles my mind that North Carolina legislators would join the Texas lawsuit to overthrow a democratic election (“Triad lawmakers endorsed election suit,” Dec. 12). That Reps. Ted Budd, Virginia Foxx and Mark Walker would be part of this act is an embarrassment to our communities and our state. Their participation betrays every Republican value from state’s rights to free elections.
I don’t know the legal definition of “treason” or “coup,” but their participation in an attempt to overthrow a legitimate election is certainly in that spirit. They endorsed cheating millions of voters out of their vote.
It raises so many questions: Did they know their lawsuit would fail? Was this just a cynical effort to stay on the good side of President Trump and/or his base?
Don’t they know that this kind of banana Republican act hurts our standing in the world? Do they care?
Is this how future elections will be decided — by legal challenges rather than by voting? Are they happy contributing to that likelihood?
What if Trump’s coup attempt had succeeded and he remained in office. Would it have led to the civil war that Trump’s supporters seem to hunger for? Is that what these Republican legislators want?
Republicans used to refer to themselves as “the adults in the room.” But throwing temper tantrums like this because they lost an election proves that they do not deserve the phrase.
Perry Mitchell
Winston-Salem
