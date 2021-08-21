The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Unforgivable
As a retired military officer I want to express my views on the current debacle in Afghanistan. The situation can only be described as absolute lunacy.
I agree with President Joe Biden that it is time to get out of a long, expensive saga that he helped to begin and has helped to perpetuate over the last 20 plus years. The methods he chose to evacuate are very hard for anyone except Biden and his unintelligent administration to fathom.
First, you inform your allies of your intentions and allow them time to participate with you. You must then remove all noncombatant citizens in a sequential and steady manner. You must maintain a capable fighting force to protect the evacuation of non-combat personnel and engage any forces that may want to take over the country. Next you can start to remove your fighting force in a systematic manner, making sure to take or destroy all weapons and ammunition.
To recap, civilians first, then military. A corridor for final evacuation must be maintained. To give away the major airport in the country before the operation has begun is really stupid.
To have violated the most simple and basic principles of a retrograde operation is unforgivable and possibly criminal.
Larry Wood
Clemmons
Commissioners, act now
One month ago, most residents of Forsyth County were shocked to learn that our county commissioners were one vote away from spending more than $400,000 to design a 50,000-square-foot commercial public events center for the heart of Tanglewood Park.
We learned about the proposal even then only because the Journal ran a front-page story on it (“County officials may move forward on events center,” July 19).
Neighbors and most users of the park were astounded. Clemmons’ elected officials had not been consulted or even notified. Had the story not run, and the vote gone forward as scheduled, nearly a half-million public dollars would have been spent on a project that those most affected hadn’t realized was under consideration. That investment would no doubt have been used later to argue that the project was too far advanced to stop.
I and hundreds of other opponents of the proposal believe that its size, traffic and environmental impacts are incompatible with the core outdoor uses of Forsyth’s largest and most popular county park. The Forsyth County commissioners should act now to make clear that whatever happens to the events center idea, its placement at Tanglewood Park is permanently out as an option.
After that, we can look at how to fix a county public communications process that just isn’t doing the job we need.
Dan Besse
Winston-Salem
Helping others
I think it was bold for Moravian John Dyer to explain his definition of Christianity, which rejects the idea of “wokeness” and concern for “social justice issues” (“A great divide,” Aug. 15).
But here’s my problem: Anytime someone is interested in social justice or fairness or racial equality, there’s a contingency that wants to write all of those concerns off as “Marxist” or “communist.” But I never hear anyone from a traditional Christian background, and/or conservative background, who seems interested in resolving such issues. It’s only “Marxists,” apparently, who care about them.
Is that supposed to make “Marxists” look bad? Is it supposed to make Moravians look good?
It does neither. Instead, it makes it look like only “Marxists” care about helping others.
I see a lot of problems in society today. If conservatives and/or Christians aren’t going to work to solve them, then I’ll join the “Marxists” who are.
Helen Batterton
Winston-Salem
The American Taliban
After viewing the pictures of the Afghanistan Taliban overrunning the capital in Kabul, am I the only one who was shaken by the resemblance to the insurrectionist deadly mob that overtook the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6? What an eerie similarity.
As women cower in fear as the Taliban reinstitutes its archaic policies, what have we gleaned from the American Taliban? No vaccines, no masks, no sorrow for the suffering these policies produce. No voting, no health care, no teaching of anything remotely critical of the white man, no apologies for racist policies.
Do not fear the Afghan Taliban, but please do not dismiss the harm caused by the American Taliban.
John Eder
Winston-Salem