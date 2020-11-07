The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Ahead of his time
Twenty-five years ago I lived in a farming community in Robeson County. One farmer was ahead of his time. In an office inside a converted barn he had a computer with internet access.
There came a year with too much late rain. The corn crop in the fields was not drying out properly. Everyone was worried if they pulled the corn, the kernels would rot in storage.
The smart farmer discovered on the internet that there were ranchers in the Midwest who were desperate for corn to feed their animals. He contacted some and offered his not-quite-dry-enough-to-store-corn. They were happy to buy all of it from him, whatever he could send.
He made a lot of money and bought several farms around the county. Most of the farms had been in the family since the beginning of America. Some actually had land grants from King George.
Was that fair? Yes. Was that American? Yes. Some would say it is foundational behavior for capitalism and democracy.
But is there another way? What if the smart farmer let his neighbors in on his deal with the Midwest ranchers? What if they all could send as much corn as was needed, and no one lost their farm? Would the smart farmer still be rich? Yes, and he would have helped his community thrive.
What if instead of shouting allegiance to one party, we quietly asked the question, what can I do to help my community thrive?
Audrey Holmes
Winston-Salem
Choose your values
So, it’s come to this. Just as he promised he would, President Trump (because he is losing) is trying to delegitimize the election results (with nothing but conspiracy theories and incendiary rhetoric). He is desperately trying to undermine the heroic efforts of voters of all parties and the thousands who are working tirelessly to ensure that this election, with its historic turnout even in the midst of a pandemic, is free and fair.
This is an attack on everything we hold dear, which, of course, coming from Trump, is no surprise. The surprise, and the shame, lies in the relative silence of the Republican Party. Oh, a few brave Republican voices have been heard, reminding us of what should be obvious to all, that voting is the cornerstone of our democracy and that the power of government is derived from the consent of the governed.
Will our local Republican representatives have the courage to join them? Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, Reps. Virginia Foxx and Ted Budd and all the others, you may not like Democrats, but will you, finally, stand for democracy? Which will you choose, America’s values or Trump’s lies?
Mark Rallings
Winston-Salem
Pollsters wrong?
Wait just a minute now.
In “Pollsters were wrong, wrong again” (Nov. 6), Cal Thomas writes, “Why do some continue to employ these pollsters who miss the ‘silent majority,’ or in this case ‘shy’ Trump voters, many of whom refused to speak with or hung up on their robocalls? Some conservatives believe it is part of an effort by the left to discourage conservative voters so they will give up and not bother to vote.”
So the Trump voters refused to participate, but then complained when they weren’t included? And it’s part of the left’s scheme? What kind of sense does that make? That’s like refusing to tell the waiter what you want for dinner, then complaining that the chef conspired not to serve you.
Then Thomas writes: “On Fox News Tuesday night, one of the members on their ‘decision desk’ was interviewed after Arizona was called for Biden with a small percentage of the votes counted, prompting howls from the Trump campaign and anger from some viewers.”
But the Fox ‘decision desk’ was right. Arizona went to Biden.
I think Thomas, along with a lot of Trump supporters, has picked up President Trump’s habit of whining about every little thing, whether it deserves a whine or not.
Please tell me we’re not going to have to put up with this for another four years.
Howard Greene
Winston-Salem
