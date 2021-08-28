The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Freedom has limits
The dramatic upsurge in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths is a result of people refusing to get vaccinated and/or refusing to wear a mask. I am not talking about people who have medical reasons preventing them from doing either. I am talking about the people who are claiming it is an infringement on their personal freedom. These folks have a misguided idea of what freedom means in a law-abiding society.
Freedom is not absolute. Freedom is relative. A person is free to flail their fists wildly, but when that fist hits my nose, that freedom ends.
If a person lives in a residence regulated by an HOA, that person has the freedom to paint their living room pink dotted with leopard spots if they desire; however, they will be prohibited from using that same color scheme for the exterior of their home because the property values for everyone in the development would suffer.
A person is free to smoke at home but he cannot endanger the health of others by smoking in a restaurant. A child is not allowed to go to school without a measles vaccine because the health of other children would be endangered. There are many other examples that could be given proving that freedom is not absolute.
For your own health, your family’s health, your neighbors’ health, your country’s health, please quit using personal freedom as an excuse for not getting vaccinated. Please get the shot. It’s the Christian thing to do.
Rudy Diamond
Lewisville
The president
The president who arranged to abandon our Kurdish allies in 2019, along with a U.S. air base that Russia then claimed; who turned a blind eye to Iranians who attacked U.S. soldiers and rumors of Russian bounties on U.S. soldiers; who arranged the surrender of Afghanistan to the Taliban without consulting the Afghan government; who arranged the release of 5,000 Taliban terrorists from prison; who played golf while 400,000 Americans died of a deadly virus; who was twice impeached, once for trying to bribe a foreign official to make up dirt on his political opponent and another time for instigating an attempt to overthrow the results of a free and fair presidential election; who praised the murderous Kim Jong-un of North Korea and raised his country to the level of ours via extravagant pageantry; that president wants all of us to know that President Biden is screwing up.
Lonnie Burshinsky
Winston-Salem
Take action on climate
Thank you for the Aug. 15 editorial “Our planet is in extreme peril” documenting the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change 2021 letter, once again noting that our planet is in dire danger even if we stop emitting carbon and methane today.
On Aug. 5, Forbes published the article “Major Atlantic Current May Be On The Verge Of Collapse, Scientists Warn.” One result could be a frozen Europe.
On Aug. 20, NPR published “Rain Fell On The Peak Of Greenland’s Ice Sheet For The First Time In Recorded History.” As the ice melts, those Atlantic currents are going to collapse more quickly. We need to act immediately.
A carbon tax offers the most cost-effective method to reduce carbon emissions at the scale and speed that is necessary and is guided by sound economic principles. That idea is agreed upon by Alan Greenspan and George Schultz, resolute capitalist conservatives. Economists from the world over agree.
That’s why I am urging our Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, and Rep. Kathy Manning, to support the Energy Innovation Act and to take action on climate change without further delay. We constantly hear that “we can’t pass the debt on to the next generation.” This is a debt that we truly cannot pass on!
Debra Demske
Winston-Salem
Our own first
The writer of the Aug. 26 letter “Any worse?” is worried about COVID carriers crossing our southern border when half our own population hasn’t been vaccinated? It’s hard to believe he’s really concerned about that.
But all the more reason to be vaccinated, right?
Let’s take care of our own, then worry about Mexico.
America first!
Sidney Parker
Winston-Salem
Misunderstanding
Here’s the thing many people don’t understand:
The enemy isn’t the unvaccinated. It’s not the vaccinated. The enemy is COVID-19. That’s what’s killing people.
And some people, including politicians, are trying to help it.
Lissy Cash
Winston-Salem