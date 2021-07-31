The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

The free market
No, the government isn’t requiring Americans to get vaccinated — the free market is.
Remember the free market? Republicans worshiped it when they were profiting from it. Now that it requires some effort and commonsense from them, they’re against it.
The free market wants its employees to be vaccinated so they won’t infect customers. The free market wants its customers to be vaccinated so they won’t infect employees. It turns out that COVID is bad for business. Who knew?
Ignore the hypocrites. Get vaccinated.
Linda Patrick
Winston-Salem
Restrain impulses
Please, please, please, leave Tanglewood the verdant park that it is.
The 1,300-acre park has space for people to walk, run, swim, boat, picnic, golf, play tennis and ride horses.
Adding a 50,000-square-foot building for public events would not enhance any of those activities.
I realize that Forsyth County is probably under the gun for how much money maintaining a park like Tanglewood costs.
But the park is a public good, and mucking it up is not the answer.
The county has come perilously close to jeopardizing Tanglewood’s rural ambiance with the new road systems it built to accommodate the Festival of Lights traffic.
Can we convince the county commissioners to restrain their development impulses?
Margaret Supplee Smith
Winston-Salem
Another climate threat
The salient issue of climate change here in North Carolina and its global implications was well presented in the Journal’s June 23 editorial “N.C. climate is vulnerable.” It highlighted the damaging impact that the historic wildfires occurring on the west coast can have on many of the quality-of-life amenities that we enjoy in this state.
Unquestionably, we must do all that we can to prevent and mitigate the causes of this climate crisis. While being concerned about the wildfires and the problems they inflict on our shared atmosphere is fitting, there is a disturbing situation closer to home that brings about similar devastation. We have an industry operating in this state that is clear-cutting tens of thousands of acres of forest land yearly to produce millions of tons of wood pellets that are loaded up and shipped to Europe to be burned as fuel.
This wood pellet production process is emitting tons of heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere. It is also destroying many of our planet’s largest natural generators for the oxygen that we breathe, the ecosystems that we treasure and forests that are critical for the storing of carbon.
Being mindful of the wonderfully pristine natural offerings that we now enjoy in our state, let us not lose sight of the deleterious actions of the wood pellet industry that will hasten the disappearance of these valuable amenities. Our state must stop permitting this type of industry.
Joseph B. Jackson
Winston-Salem
Carlson’s critic
Let me see if I understand this.
Fox News host Tucker Carlson urged his viewers to accost mask-wearing strangers and call 911 if they saw children being “forced” to wear masks. OK.
Then this brave guy in Montana, Dan Bailey, confronted Carlson and told him he was the worst person in the world. And Carlson’s spokesman says that Bailey “ambushing” Tucker in a store was “totally inexcusable” and “no public figure should be accosted regardless of their political persuasion or beliefs simply due to the intolerance of another point of view.”
Is this what is meant by “shameless”?
How can any decent human being stand the hypocrisy supported by Fox News? Seriously, the “mainstream media” is worse than this? I don’t think so.
Dan Childress
Winston-Salem
Voice of opposition
I give you a quote from my favorite president, Harry S. Truman: “Once a government is committed to the principle of silencing the voice of opposition, it has only one way to go, and that is down the path of increasingly repressive measures, until it becomes a source of terror to all its citizens and creates a country where everyone lives in fear.”
From the tone of the bulk of letters you print, am certain this epistle will go to file 86!
J.W. Childs
Lexington
They lied
Republican legislators lied about the election. They lied about critical race theory. They lied about COVID. Why should we believe them when they say that President Biden is promoting socialism and communism? These people literally can’t be trusted to tell the truth.
Bethany Pare
Winston-Salem