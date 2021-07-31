The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

The county has come perilously close to jeopardizing Tanglewood’s rural ambiance with the new road systems it built to accommodate the Festival of Lights traffic.

Can we convince the county commissioners to restrain their development impulses?

Margaret Supplee Smith

Winston-Salem

Another climate threat

The salient issue of climate change here in North Carolina and its global implications was well presented in the Journal’s June 23 editorial “N.C. climate is vulnerable.” It highlighted the damaging impact that the historic wildfires occurring on the west coast can have on many of the quality-of-life amenities that we enjoy in this state.

Unquestionably, we must do all that we can to prevent and mitigate the causes of this climate crisis. While being concerned about the wildfires and the problems they inflict on our shared atmosphere is fitting, there is a disturbing situation closer to home that brings about similar devastation. We have an industry operating in this state that is clear-cutting tens of thousands of acres of forest land yearly to produce millions of tons of wood pellets that are loaded up and shipped to Europe to be burned as fuel.