The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

No harm
Few letters have saddened me as much as “The violent majority” (Sept. 23) because of the blatant, irrational fear it expressed.
The premise was that those who are voting blue are an “empowered violent majority” ready to do harm to professed Trump supporters. Since I hear similar fears expressed from a few of my own family members, I know this kind of fear-provoking propaganda comes from right-wing media outlets, so let me set the record straight.
I, too, am privileged to live in the same kind of “upper-middle-class, tree-lined neighborhood” as that of the writer, but I celebrate that my neighbors are ethnically diverse and have varied political views. Those of us supporting Joe Biden want access to affordable health care options for our families, including those with preexisting conditions. We believe the president should take responsibility for leading us out of the economic and medical devastation of COVID-19, not place blame on others for political expediency. We want a decent living wage for working Americans. We want respect for the Constitution and for our military troops. We want to keep our Social Security and Medicare. We want clean air and water and a plan for mitigating climate change. We want equal justice for all and a country where everyone may practice their faith in safety. I’ll bet this list is not so different from one that the letter writer might write.
Biden supporters are not coming for signs or to do anyone harm. We’re just your neighbors.
Harriet McCarthy
Winston-Salem
How long?
The City of Arts and Innovation?
A survey by the Americans for the Arts in 2017 demonstrated the positive economic impact the arts have on Forsyth County. Artists and arts organizations also nurture innovation in many ways.
Even before the current pandemic, corporations, businesses and individuals reduced their financial support of the Arts Council. Consequently, the Arts Council has either severely reduced or suspended grants that have formed a significant portion of art organizations' budgets.
The loss of Lynn Felder from the Journal's staff represents another blow. Her knowledge, insight and passion for the arts kept the community informed and were crucial to our vibrant arts community.
How much longer will Winston-Salem be able to call itself the City or Arts and Innovation?
Frank James
Winston-Salem
Transformative leaders
In the span of two years Americans have lost three transformative leaders: Sen. John McCain, Rep. John Lewis and now Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
One fought for the rights of women. One fought for the rights of Black Americans. One fought for his country and for all its people.
One was beaten and another tortured for doing this. All three were thoughtful, hopeful individuals who continued their fight and leadership with great integrity until the day they died.
We can disagree on the best approach to solve problems in politics, but I believe that my daughter and granddaughters have greater opportunities now than women did when I was a child, in part because of Justice Ginsburg. Nonviolent protests continue to push us to a clearer recognition of racism and the urgent need to address it, in part because of Rep. Lewis. Courage, obedience and order in the military are revered because of the valor of servicemen and women like Sen. McCain.
The man sitting behind the president’s desk has belittled, demeaned and ridiculed these individuals. His words and actions compound the sadness Americans feel on the passing of these servant leaders.
Jim Eisenach
Winston-Salem
Fighting for justice
President Trump called proud men and courageous women of the military “losers” and “suckers” (“Veterans divided on reports Trump disparaged military,” Sept. 7). I’ll make my answer quick and to the point: My daddy, my grandfather and several of my other indigenous relatives were anything but losers and suckers. My proud father landed on the shores of Normandy without any hesitation. He was a proud indigenous young man of 19, a full-blooded member of the proud Lumbee Indian Nation of Robeson County. And when he came back home after fighting Hitler and serving with honor (with three Bronze Stars), his battle had only just begun. Because waiting for him was old Jim Crow and his racist laws — which are still very much with us today. My people, the indigenous people of this land, are still fighting for justice and equality.
No, my daddy wasn’t a sucker or a loser. Trump is a liar, a cheat and a coward. My daddy had more moral courage in his pinky than Trump and his like have in their entire bodies. My daddy left behind a legacy of courage, spirit, determination and pride. My proud indigenous father is free to roam with his ancestors in his final resting place with the Great Spirit.
What will Trump’s legacy be? Money, greed, lust. Where will his final resting place be?
Joel M. Rogers
Dobson
When, justice?
Voter suppression and gerrymandering are criminal in their intent; and the disenfranchised cry out for justice. "When will there be justice ...? There will be justice ... when those who are not injured are as outraged as those who are.” — Thucydides (460-400 BC)
Steve Slechta
Winston-Salem
An excellent fit
The presidential campaign grabs our attention, but we should also focus on whom we send to Raleigh to make statewide decisions.
Dan Besse, a 19-year Winston-Salem City Council member and environmental lawyer running in District 74 for the House of Representatives, would be an excellent fit. The son of a public school teacher, he was educated in North Carolina public schools and universities, served as a legal aid attorney for a decade and has served on regional and state transportation and environmental entities. Dan is prepared.
His priorities include health care, education, employment and the environment, and he knows from experience how all these are interrelated. He pledges to expand Medicaid to more than 600,000 in our state, including 13,000 in Forsyth County. If some of us don’t have access to good affordable health care plans, we are all affected — and so are our hospitals and economy.
Dan also believes we must invest in education. I was shocked to learn that North Carolina is only 37th in the nation in teacher pay, and 39th in per-pupil expenditures. Dan would promote a transparent state budget process along with consultation with educators to build it. How can we attract new business to North Carolina unless we have quality education through the university level?
I have worked with Dan and his team to mobilize our precinct since 2017 and have been impressed with the strength of his values, his broad and deep experience, and his commitment to making our communities better places to live.
Ben Wagener
Winston-Salem
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!