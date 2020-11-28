The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Taught to hate
Not all of President Trump’s supporters are motivated by racism or hatred of liberals. Trump’s was the biggest voice in the room and he said he'd help “the forgotten” — poor white people and evangelicals. They were scared and wanted that help and didn't care what they had to do to get it.
Politics isn't fun in the best of times. But with the proliferation of social media, cable TV and AM radio, conservatives have all been brainwashed into believing that their problems are caused by George Soros and brown and Black people and "antifa" and anything else Sean Hannity or Tucker Carlson come up with.
Look at last week: When Carlson questioned Trump attorney Sidney Powell, the mob threw a fit and he had to backtrack the next day. Even when their idols try to tell them the truth, they reject it. They just want to hate somebody.
The hate has to stop. About 90% of activists on both sides need to go home and learn how to knit. The rest of them need to put down their guns and torches and march quietly, without disrupting traffic, singing "Kumbaya." We have laws and a legislative process. If government is corrupt, change it from the inside. Follow leaders who write books and want to make peace, not angry pundits who tell you who you're supposed to hate.
We've got to stop all of this right now and revive the blessings of compromise or we're going to lose our nation.
Henry Tubb
Winston-Salem
Remembering Jim Shaw
Back in 2010, I vividly remember Jim Shaw walking into the board meeting of the Creative Corridors Coalition, sitting down next to me. With a wink of his eye, he said, "Hello, young fella!" As a man in his 50s, I took Jim's words as a compliment! Through eight years of working together on the coalition to raise money for the iconic structures that grace Salem Parkway and to build bridges — both real and metaphorically — Jim would continue to call me "young fella," which endeared him to me. Jim made everyone feel at ease from the moment you met him and throughout the lasting friendship.
Jim was one of Winston-Salem best "bridgers," someone who would engage you regardless of your age, your race, your background or your circumstance. I visited his Ace Academy once and he showed me how he was using aviation to showcase opportunities for kids and giving them opportunity. He always kept his vision above the horizon and strove to keep our city imagining "what it could be."
I am grateful to have known Jim Shaw. He truly lived a life that was always reaching for the stars. Thanks, Jim, from the "young fella!"
Allan Burrows
Winston-Salem
Burrows is a former board member of Creative Corridors Coalition. — the editor
The solution
We’re all now staring straight in the face of a solution to a sticky societal problem, perhaps without realizing it.
The solution is Dolly Parton.
Parton is not only a popular singer/songwriter and actress with an incredible career. She started a reading program, “Imagination Library” that gives millions of books away to school children every year. And now her $1 million donation to Vanderbilt University Medical Center has helped lead to the development of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.
So what else could we ask from this angel? We should have statues of her all over the place. In fact, her statue should take the place of every Confederate statue that’s left in the South.
If it’s really about our heritage, no one represents that better than Dolly Parton.
Monty Owen
Winston-Salem
Can't be serious
Columnist Marc Thiessen can't seriously think President Trump will attempt any of the steps in his eight-point plan except perhaps an ego-driven run in 2024 (“Watch for Trump's 2024 comeback,” Nov. 21).
Trump has spent four years showing he is incapable of cooperation, grace, leadership and integrity. We don't need any Trump running in 2024. That could permanently damage the country and the Republican Party. Rather, we need true Republicans to reclaim their party.
They should return to true conservative values and a willingness to work with Democrats. They could start by rejecting Trump enablers and apologists. That would go a long way toward mending the divide that Trump helped magnify.
Recognize Trump's refusal to concede the election for what it is: a ruse to raise money, agitate his base and hamper Joe Biden's presidency.
Dan Monroe
Clemmons
