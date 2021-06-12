The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

These conservative critics need to keep reading the Journal so they can get some truth into their media diets.

Keep up the good work, Journal. You’re doing fine.

Jane Freemont Gibson

Winston-Salem

Kids need toys

Winston-Salem hasn’t had a major toy store in over two years since Toys R Us closed. You may not think this is a big problem for kids and all because we have Amazon and stuff. But it is. We kids like to see our toys in person to play with them and see if we like them. With online toys we can’t.

Younger kids and kids my age are also not very patient. Waiting for things to arrive to our front door can take a while as well as there could be back orders and shipping problems. If we had an in-person toy store all that wouldn’t happen.