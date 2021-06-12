The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

After all that
“My intent was to follow my heart, follow my principles and make a conscientious effort to do what is right,” Surry County commissioner Eddie Harris said (“Surry rescinds Coke ban,” June 9) in defense of voting to remove 12 Coca-Cola vending machines from the county’s office buildings — despite knowing that the company he intended to hurt, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. of Charlotte, had nothing to do with The Coca-Cola Co. headquartered in Atlanta.
Even after hearing that the Charlotte company had nothing to do with CEO James Quincey’s statement or views — even after hearing about the Charlotte company’s generosity to the communities it serves — Harris voted to have the vending machines removed.
“We’re not big Coke; we’re a local Coke bottler and we employ your citizens across the state and we’re very proud of what we do,” one of the Coke Consolidated representatives told the commissioners.
After all that — after knowing that his best intentions were wrong — Harris still voted to have the vending machines removed. Why? To make a political point? To get 15 minutes on Fox News? This kind of ignorance is what makes politicians — and North Carolinians — look bad. What company is going to consider moving here if they think they have to face this kind of idiocy?
Is this the best Surry County can do?
Ellen Summer
Winston-Salem
Media matters
People like the writers of the June 5 letter “The last one out” and the June 10 letter “Total agreement” who think that the Journal is “ultra-liberal” must have never picked up a copy of “Mother Jones.”
What is “middle of the road” to them? Is it, maybe, only owning five guns? Only oppressing one kind of minority? Only telling lies on Saturdays?
To people who inhale Fox News, Newsmax or OAN, anything approaching the middle of the road is going to seem extreme.
It’s a little ironic that those letters, making extravagant claims of ultra-liberalism, were printed on days when you also printed opinion columns by Marc Thiessen, Forsyth County GOP chairman Ken Raymond and Kathleen Parker. One must be conservative indeed to think that printing a variety of views is “ultra-liberal.”
Douglas Jensen, a QAnon follower who was arrested for participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection, has asked a judge to release him from jail, saying he “bought into a pack of lies” about the election being stolen. Several insurrectionists have made this claim: They were misled by the Republican president’s lies.
I’ve never heard of a liberal pleading with a judge that he committed crimes because he bought into a pack of lies about income inequality or critical race theory.
These conservative critics need to keep reading the Journal so they can get some truth into their media diets.
Keep up the good work, Journal. You’re doing fine.
Jane Freemont Gibson
Winston-Salem
Kids need toys
Winston-Salem hasn’t had a major toy store in over two years since Toys R Us closed. You may not think this is a big problem for kids and all because we have Amazon and stuff. But it is. We kids like to see our toys in person to play with them and see if we like them. With online toys we can’t.
Younger kids and kids my age are also not very patient. Waiting for things to arrive to our front door can take a while as well as there could be back orders and shipping problems. If we had an in-person toy store all that wouldn’t happen.
Did you know that going into a toy store can do so much for younger children? You might be asking, how? Well, first of all, going into a physical toy store can help increase a person’s social life and interacting with other kids. Society, media and toy manufacturers expect children to play with cars, balls and blocks, dolls, kitchens, and dress-up clothing. It is important for children to have opportunities to play with all types of toys and interact with other people of different families.