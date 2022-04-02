The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Shut out

About “Shut out from solar” (March 30”): When are North Carolina’s registered voters going to stop voting for the followers of former President Trump and start voting for people who are ready and willing to help them?

Kenneth Brian Scalf

Mocksville

An indoctrination

In the March 29 article “Gov. DeSantis signs ‘Don’t say gay’ bill,” Florida Gov. Ron Desantis is quoted as saying, “We will make sure that parents can send their kids to school to get an education, not an indoctrination.” If learning about sexual orientation and gender expression from a young age is indoctrination, then I wish that I had been given the privilege to be indoctrinated.

I’m a bisexual transgender man. I spent the formative years of my life praying that God would turn me straight, hating myself for not being able to choose between being fully straight or fully gay and feeling like I would never know myself. Perhaps if I had been “indoctrinated,” I would’ve understood why I liked watching “RuPaul’s Drag Race” with my mom so much, or why I never felt right in my body. If I had been “indoctrinated,” then my childhood could’ve been filled with fun and playing outside and making friends, instead of spending my nights wishing I could be anyone other than myself.

I never want another child to feel the way that I felt.

I know this feels distant to us, as it is all the way in Florida. Who cares what happens in Florida?

You will when you wake up one day and the same bill is being passed in North Carolina. You will when your kids grow up being confused and hating themselves. Please don’t let this happen. Use your voice and use your vote. Please.

Cambria Dyess

Winston-Salem

Shrouded in darkness

Mental health is a topic that has typically been shrouded in darkness, and this ideology has been one that has persisted since the Dark Ages. While it has started to get a little more attention and acceptance, it still receives far less than it deserves. However, in light of the pandemic, mental health has become a frequent topic of discussion, as many individuals are struggling with their mental health from being forced to remain isolated indoors for over the past two years. Now is the perfect time to talk about why mental health is so important and keep the conversation going.

The state of our mental health can affect every aspect of our lives, from making decisions and managing stress to maintaining relationships. It is high time that we lose the stigma surrounding mental illness so that people can feel comfortable enough to come forward and get the help they need.

Going to see a psychiatrist is no different than going to see a local doctor; taking medicine to manage symptoms of ADHD is no different than taking medication to manage high blood pressure.

We cast a dark cloud over mental health as if it’s this forbidden topic that people should never speak of when it is just as important and valid as physical health.

When we feel that something is wrong inside our bodies, we go see a doctor to seek help, so why should it be any different when it comes to our mental health?

Abriana Vail

Winston-Salem

An offensive name

Thinking of name changes in recent years — Dixie Classic Fair, Washington Redskins, etc. — to avoid being offensive to certain groups of people, I wonder why Wake Forest University hasn’t changed the name of its football team, the Demon Deacons. That name is offensive to me as a Christian in that its message is that biblical deacons may be influenced by Satan rather than influenced by God’s Holy Spirit. It seems to me the logic fits well with those names that have already been changed.

I’m sure Wake Forest is working on it. Or maybe it’s just waiting for someone to say that the name is offensive.

Jim Gore

Millers Creek