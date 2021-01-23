The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

An age of divisiveness

Back in 2009, on the occasion of Barack Obama’s ascendancy to the presidency, you printed a letter from me in which I urged Republicans to accept the same advice I’d been offered when George W. Bush was elected: “Get over it.”

It seemed appropriate at the time.

I don’t offer that advice now, though. Not only because it would be unwelcome — and unlikely — but because even though I would mean it with a slight tone of humor, it’s too divisive in a country that needs, more than anything, to turn the temperature down lest we implode.

I know that many people are depressed, angry and scared. Some of them are expecting the worst — the loss of their rights and the loss of their country.

I sympathize. I worried about the same thing when Donald Trump was elected.

And I’ll suggest this:

With President Biden firmly in office and former President Trump now gone to Florida, it’s become more obvious than ever that QAnon's prophecies were false. So much of the Trump-supporting rhetoric was nothing but lies. People were fooled by false prophets.

We’ve all been fooled from time to time.