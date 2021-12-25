The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Fair maps
I live in Ardmore.
The recent legislative maps have divided Ardmore into three newly formed N.C. House districts, Districts 72, 71 and 74. This change will dilute our voices and our voting power as a community. It is one of many examples of gerrymandering in the state.
In another example, the Wake Forest University community has been removed from Forsyth County districts and attached to Stokes County. The mapmakers have scooped out a long section of Forsyth County in order to achieve this, presumably to dilute the vote of the academic community.
If you would like to explore this further, check out the website carolinaforward.org/data, click on the link under the GOP State House Redistricting Plan and use the + sign to hone in on our city. You can select a district to the left of the map; to see the demographic breakdown of various neighborhoods look to the right of the map.
The organization, All on the Line (allontheline.org), is actively working on garnering public support for fair maps and would welcome your input.
Karen Oles
Winston-Salem
We need grown-ups
In an interview last week with former N.C. Rep. Charles Jeter, a Republican who served in the General Assembly from 2012 to 2016, Jeter said that he would vote for the Democratic candidate running against Rep. Madison Cawthorn in the 13th District.
“People will say, ‘Well, you’re going to put (House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi in charge.’ Well, you know what? I’d rather have a grown-up in the room.”
I’m sure Jeter isn’t the only Republican who realizes that Cawthorn does not represent the best interests of our country or even Republicans. He seems to be an unhinged crackpot, like his friends Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Lauren Boebert. They all make their states look bad.
The three of them — and I could add a few more — are too immature and dishonest to be in Congress. It’s better for the nation and better for our state if there are grown-ups in the room.
Even if they’re Democrats.
Samuel Mullins
Winston-Salem
President Manchin
It seems pretty clear that the real president of the United States is not Joe Biden, but Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. I suggest the Journal focus on him as much as on Biden.
Peter Robie
Clemmons
The next step
Now that Sen. Joe Manchin has apparently single-handedly killed President Biden’s Build Back Better legislation (“Senator won’t back bill,” Dec. 20), the president should do what he should have done at the beginning: Introduce separate legislation for each component, and see if he can get the pieces to a vote.
Congress can’t understand these large legislative packages, and the rest of us can’t either.
A slower method; but one that might just work for the public good.
Dennis Thompson
Pilot Mountain
‘Follow the science’
“Follow the science” has become a catchphrase for those who wish to assert, accurately or not, that an approach to the pandemic follows the latest data and scientific recommendations. Given the increasingly obvious effects of climate change (“Highs nearly 20 degrees above normal,” Dec. 18), are we “following the science” with our approach to this problem?
While I applaud President Biden for his goals to cut carbon emissions 50% by 2030 and to net-zero by 2050, most of the strategies set forth will simply not be sufficient to achieve this goal. Current data and scientific projections indicate that a price on carbon is necessary, an approach also overwhelmingly supported by economists. Kudos to Rep. Kathy Manning for “following the science” by recently co-sponsoring the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 2307), based on a carbon fee and dividend. Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr need to follow suit, perhaps by joining the bipartisan Senate Climate Solutions Caucus (which already includes several of their Republican colleagues such as Sens. Lindsey Graham, Marco Rubio and others) and by advocating for data-driven carbon pricing to help address the climate emergency.