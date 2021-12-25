The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Peter Robie

Clemmons

The next step

Now that Sen. Joe Manchin has apparently single-handedly killed President Biden’s Build Back Better legislation (“Senator won’t back bill,” Dec. 20), the president should do what he should have done at the beginning: Introduce separate legislation for each component, and see if he can get the pieces to a vote.

Congress can’t understand these large legislative packages, and the rest of us can’t either.

A slower method; but one that might just work for the public good.

Dennis Thompson

Pilot Mountain

‘Follow the science’

“Follow the science” has become a catchphrase for those who wish to assert, accurately or not, that an approach to the pandemic follows the latest data and scientific recommendations. Given the increasingly obvious effects of climate change (“Highs nearly 20 degrees above normal,” Dec. 18), are we “following the science” with our approach to this problem?