The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Potato gender roles
Yes, I realize that Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head haven’t gone gender neutral, quite. But it’s still disturbing that Hasbro decided to change its labeling, apparently to appeal to more liberal families (“Mr. Potato Head brand goes gender neutral, sort of,” Feb. 26). Is there no area of American life, including children’s toys, that will not be subject to political correctness?
I’m not saying that girls can’t play with toy trucks and boys can’t play with dolls. Let them decide. But no matter how much social engineering you introduce, most girls choose to play with dolls and most boys choose to play with toy trucks. It’s a matter of testosterone and estrogen. It’s ridiculous to try to eliminate their biological differences.
Trying to turn boys and girls into gender-neutral children erases a vast, rich element of life that lends itself to romance, humor and other aspects of the human condition.
Again, I realize there are children who don’t fit the mold, and that’s fine. We should make room for them. They definitely shouldn’t be bullied. I’m no Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. But gender roles exist for reasons. Casually tossing them aside can lead to unforeseen problems.
For all we know, gender-neutrality is just a fad, like mini-skirts and playing the ukulele. It may eventually give way to a new appreciation of the best of masculine and feminine qualities as expressed by traditional roles. If so, we’ll see Hasbro change its marketing plan again.
Rachel Everson
Winston-Salem
Not doing it right
I don’t think President Biden is leading the country right.
With Texas in trouble, he didn’t even try to extort changes in their policies. He didn’t insist that they praise him or thank him. He just sent aid. How is he supposed to score any political gains that way?
At his CNN town hall the other night, he didn’t insult a single woman. He barely tweets at all and never in the middle of the night. How does he expect to get any fans to wave flags with his name on them if he doesn’t start fights? He’s had two wives, but apparently that’s because the first one died. He never showed what an Alpha male he is by cheating on one of them.
I’m sorry, maybe it’s because I’m young, but I’m just not used to an American president acting like a decent human being. Is this the way it’s supposed to be?
Siri Bruccillieri
Winston-Salem
Changing values
In response to the Feb. 23 letter, “Our nation’s values,” I’d like to suggest to the writer that the change in our country’s values may not be because people have abandoned Christianity or the morals mentioned — but they actually are resisting an overtly rigid adherence to Christianity. In fact, the changes referenced are framed as deterioration or depravity, which is a personal judgment and honestly can only be labeled as different from the past.
Current Christianity aims to divide people. If those who claim to be Christian focused on serving with actions instead of speaking words, it may enlighten people and engage them into hearing a greater message. Instead, Christian factions have become political hotbeds, looking to secure power, money and control, instead of giving love, generosity and unconditional kindness. In fact, Christianity has evolved into idolizing men instead of serving God.
Humanity is a much better approach to teaching morality. The “values” that are supposed to be central to Christianity, such as loving others, not judging others, feeding, clothing and treating others as you would yourself, are no longer essential to the Christian faith. In this one letter alone, an entire population is being judged and criticized for not being married, not working hard, not having integrity and more.
Non-Christians are judged for believing in an alternate deity or not believing at all. It might be best to look internally and judge within in order to truly see what has changed in our society, before searching outside for answers.
Tracy Stottler
Kernersville
Giving credit
Despite having no use politically for Gov. Roy Cooper, I give him credit for the way he’s handled the coronavirus crisis.