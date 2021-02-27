The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Rachel Everson

Winston-Salem

Not doing it right

I don’t think President Biden is leading the country right.

With Texas in trouble, he didn’t even try to extort changes in their policies. He didn’t insist that they praise him or thank him. He just sent aid. How is he supposed to score any political gains that way?

At his CNN town hall the other night, he didn’t insult a single woman. He barely tweets at all and never in the middle of the night. How does he expect to get any fans to wave flags with his name on them if he doesn’t start fights? He’s had two wives, but apparently that’s because the first one died. He never showed what an Alpha male he is by cheating on one of them.

I’m sorry, maybe it’s because I’m young, but I’m just not used to an American president acting like a decent human being. Is this the way it’s supposed to be?

Siri Bruccillieri

Winston-Salem

Changing values