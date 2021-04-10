The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Too much hypocrisy
There’s too much “gotcha” or “owning the libs” in today’s political discourse, as often exemplified in the Journal’s Readers’ Forum. Both sides try to score quick points rather than truly and deeply discussing the issues and trying to find solutions.
Having said so, it’s very difficult to ignore the hypocrisy flying off the Republican Party’s flacks like a heat wave.
Anything that calls them to account for racism or sexism or lies is “cancel culture.” But anything they oppose, with boycotts or criticism or in any way, is … what? How is it different? The Republicans are actually trying to silence their opponents in more significant ways, like through voter suppression.
Republicans are enthusiastic about the free market. They want no restrictions on corporate dealings, especially when it comes to campaign donations.
But now, with Georgia corporations opposing Georgia’s new voter restrictions, Republicans say the corporations are “pandering” to “woke” causes. What did they think it was when corporations donated to their campaigns?
Then we have Republican legislatures that try to limit the power of governors when they’re Democrats and Republican officials who are all for small government until they discover that transgender people exist. Convenient, when there are no Republican accomplishments on which to run.
Democratic politicians are also hypocritical at times, but they’re not as bad as Republicans.
It may be asking too much, but I wish there was more consistency in politics. I wish more politicians would stand on principle rather than on self-gain.
Peter Ro
Winston-Salem
New statehood
The letter “Give it back” in the March 30 Journal suggests giving the District of Columbia to the state of Maryland. Unfortunately, there is too much common sense attached to this idea to make a difference to our continually short-sighted politicians.
Everyone seems to concentrate on adding two senators and a representative but forget that if granted statehood, the new state of Columbia or whatever it is called will need a Capitol building, legislative offices to hold the governor, state senators, state representatives and the myriad support offices for the new state. I can also envision the federal government demanding a new district being carved out of the new state once it realized that it has lost some control of its fiefdom and we will be right back where we are now.
Perhaps someone will stop worrying about the politics involved and will see that combining the district with Maryland or Virginia is much more practical than starting a new state.
Tom Jones
Winston-Salem
A slower pace
I used to be a speed demon. It took three speeding tickets — and their resultant effects on my insurance — to cure my lead foot.
I got a little upset when I read about golf pro Tiger Woods not receiving a ticket for speeding, even though he was going almost twice the speed limit (“Woods’ vehicle reached 80 mph,” April 8). But then I remembered that his speed resulted in a horrible crash that injured him severely.
Not that I’m happy that he was injured. I just think he’s suffered enough. A ticket on top of that isn’t likely to matter much.
I have found that life is better at a slower pace. Most of us figure this out, sooner or later. It’s better if it can be done without injury.
Mark Fineman
Winston-Salem
A tardy arrival
According to the April 6 letter “Signs of the times,” “Revelation 9:21 states that in the tribulation period, the people will not repent of the sin of murder, thefts, drug abuse and sexual perversion.”
I didn’t know there were any drugs in the Bible. Learn something new every day.
Aside from that, we should be close to the return of Christ now, the letter writer concludes, because people commit these sins and will not repent.
But those things were happening 2,000 years ago when the Revelation of John was written. There’s never been a time when they weren’t happening. Why pick now as “the” end time?
Jesus is actually about 2,000 years late, and every day he delays is a sign that maybe all this prophecy stuff isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. His tardiness is an embarrassing problem for biblical literalists.
Charlie B. Reece
Winston-Salem