The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Contrasts
Two contrasting headlines in the May 2 Journal opinion section caught my attention: Richard Groves’ column “A milestone for public spiritedness” and the letter “Falling in line.”
The former introduced us to Ronnie and reminded us both of the horrors of polio and of the public’s response when polio vaccines became widely available in 1955. The latter told of a time gone by when people believed a person could best stand on his or her own and did not engage in lock-step behavior.
As a polio survivor, I speak to the former from experience and to the latter with an opinion.
Like with Ronnie, the polio vaccine came too late for me and hundreds of thousands more. But my gratitude is beyond words for the polio vaccine, for all those people who got in line for vaccinations in the 1950s and were spared polio and its terrible consequences, and for all those parents today who have their children vaccinated against polio.
Where public health is at stake, as with polio and coronavirus epidemics, behavior that serves the greater public good (e.g., getting vaccinations, wearing face coverings) surely must be valued and encouraged. Public spiritedness, it seems to me, is a measure of how much one actually loves others as much as one loves oneself.
Bobby Sharp
Winston-Salem
Serving the community
When I retired two years ago after having worked all my life, I knew I wanted to volunteer in some capacity within my community, not only to fulfill my need to give back, but to actually contribute with the goal of helping others. So, after traveling a bit in the beginning, in response to a request in the Journal for volunteers to deliver meals to seniors, I reached out to Senior Services.
I have been delivering various routes for a year and a half and find that the people we serve are beyond grateful. These are folks who either need assistance to ensure they have an adequate food supply or are, for whatever reasons, unable to shop or prepare meals for themselves. Clients offer sincere gratitude for the food, often thanking me personally for giving it to them. I have grown to know the ones I see routinely, and look forward to seeing them on my routes.
Meals on Wheels is an extremely important service to our community that serves about 1,500 older adults each year. Now that Senior Services has returned to hot meal delivery, the need for volunteers is great and there are many opportunities available for routes. Please consider joining the other volunteers and me in helping local older adults. Getting involved is easy and the personal reward you experience will be well worth your time.
For more information visit seniorservicesinc.org or contact Holly Beck, volunteer and community engagement manager, at 336-721-3411 directly.
Linda F. Wooten
Winston-Salem
Two quotes
The following quote from the end of Heather Cox Richardson's commentary on May 5 illuminates the current political landscape: "While today's drama played out among the Republicans, Biden and his administration kept moving forward. When asked about his support for Cheney, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said simply, 'One-hundred percent of my focus is on stopping this new administration.' Asked about McConnell's comment at today's press conference, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, 'I guess the contrast for people is 100% of our focus is on delivering relief to the people and getting the pandemic under control.'"
I read those quotes in reverse order and shudder in disbelief.
Linnea Patrick
Winston-Salem
Irony
Well, this is something. People who work for Fox News, Newsmax and OAN are claiming that social media companies that ban former President Trump from their platforms for lying are biased and trying to control the political narrative.