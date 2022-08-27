The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Being ‘woke’

When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis yells, “We must fight the woke in our schools,” he sounds stupid.

I don’t even know what Republicans mean by “woke.” It’s just the current “politically correct,” which replaced “liberal” as a broad catchphrase meant to serve as shorthand for “Democrats are bad” without going into detail. If you go into detail, what they claim to be “bad” actually turns out to be “wise” or “compassionate.”

I think being “woke” means to be aware of racial disparities in society, which is just a fact. It seems to me like we all need to be woke. The alternative is continued bigotry and racial oppression.

Is that what DeSantis is advocating? It sure seems like it.

Frank Stern

Winston-Salem

Seeking common ground

It seems most readers of the Journal will forgive the negative, illegal and corrupt acts of the chosen supported groups. But all Republicans are seen as only as a negative. Aren’t the majority of Journal readers supposed to believe in inclusion, loving everyone, kindness, etc.? I see it in yard signs all over town. It seems Republicans are not loved, not included for their weaknesses and transgressions that are allowed in the other supported groups. It seems the other supported groups are given the benefit of the doubt and seen as basically good people, but not Republicans.

Can every single person in a named group of people be exactly the same? Can each person in a named group be vilified and dismissed as human beings because a percentage of the group behaves badly or insanely? A close examination of any group will always reveal some members who act out in a negative or harmful fashion.

As a Republican, I will speak only for myself. I love and support my child, family, friends and animals. I treat all people I encounter with politeness and respect as I would like to be treated. I don’t hate or vilify any group.

Do Americans, right or left, identify with what I stated in the paragraph above? Do you and I have common ground? I really feel we have common ground but I will leave that for you to decide. I am not here to tell anyone how to think.

Nick Bragg Jr.

Winston-Salem

Grateful for reply

I’m grateful for the Aug. 25 letter “Conservative values,” explaining, from the writer’s point of view, what conservative values actually are. In the age of former President Trump’s emphasis on lies, white grievance and revenge, many of us wonder.

I don’t want to disparage the letter writer, but I question the final value he touts: “the biblical admonition ‘the life is in the blood, what God giveth only God can take away.’” The first clause approximates Leviticus 17:11: “For the life of the flesh is in the blood: and I have given it to you upon the altar to make an atonement for your souls: for it is the blood that maketh an atonement for the soul.”

But the second clause, “what God giveth only God can take away,” is not a part of this passage. I could find it nowhere in my Bible or concordance.

Please accept as gentle ribbing my question: Is misquoting the Bible a conservative value?

We all make mistakes.

I’d rather note that I agree with many of his conservative principles: Work should be rewarded, a public-school education should be rigorous — at least as a starting point.

But his list lacks any gracious or generous principle; there’s nothing about helping or even acknowledging others.

This is, perhaps, where liberals differ most from conservatives. They believe in personal responsibility, as do I. But we see ourselves, not just as individuals, but as part of a community — and we want the whole community to thrive.

Mary Linda Knox

Winston-Salem