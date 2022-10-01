The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Electoral College

I read the Sept. 26 story about the House and Senate in Washington passing competing bills on how many officials can challenge the legitimacy of the electors in the Electoral College (“Poll: Senate’s election reform bill more popular”). Here’s a novel idea: Get rid of the Electoral College altogether and let my vote count for a change!

Because right now, unless we live in a heavily populated state with lots of electoral votes, our votes really means nothing.

Howard Wimbley

Elkin

Voting for N.C.

It will soon be time to vote so let’s remember those people currently in the Senate and House seats for North Carolina and determine if they voted for the people of North Carolina. The Journal usually runs “Roll Call” on Sundays, which lists how each one voted on the various bills that were brought before them the previous week. N.C. Republican representatives consistently vote against anything that would help the people of North Carolina.

For example, Rep. Ted Budd (who is running for the Senate) voted against keeping the insulin price at $35 for everyone. (Those on Medicare do pay $35 because of a different bill signed into law, but a 14-year-old girl with Type 1 diabetes with private insurance will pay closer to $400 per dose.) Why did he do that? What does he have against younger people with diabetes? What about those with no insurance? Wasn’t his job to do what he could to help all the people of North Carolina? If he hasn’t supported the people of North Carolina as a representative, what makes anyone believe that he will vote for the people of North Carolina as a senator?

Don’t vote for a person just because you’re a registered Republican or Democrat; vote for the person who will work for the people of our state. Ted Budd has demonstrated time and again that he isn’t a person who cares about the people of North Carolina.

Betty Bewley

Winston-Salem

Don’t speak for me

Despite the fact that inflation, food shortages and faltering stock markets are happening all over the world, there are some who claim that, here in America, is it all because of President Joe Biden. Some of them seem to think that if the result of the election had been different, “we would all be better off.” Well, I wouldn’t.

I would prefer they not include me. I wish those folks would more accurately revise their claim to “all of us who love former President Trump would be better off.”

Vincent Whitt

Clemmons

Biden works

Our nation has long needed an infrastructure update. It became a joke during the Trump administration that the former president would tackle it (“Infrastructure Week!”). He wasted his time tweeting, playing golf and failing to eliminate the Affordable Care Act instead. It took President Biden to finally pass a bipartisan infrastructure deal.

Trump ran on building a wall that would separate us from our neighbor, Mexico — and promised that Mexico would pay for it. It took Biden to convince Mexico to pay $1.5 billion for border security.

The cost of a dose of insulin has been limited to $35 a month for Medicare recipients thanks to Biden (and would have applied to everyone had Republicans not blocked it). And we just learned that Medicare Part B premiums will drop next year, thanks to Biden.

On top of all that, Biden has organized the first White House conference on hunger, nutrition and health since 1969. He truly cares about the American people.

And yet we’re supposed to believe that Biden is the “worst thing ever” (Sept. 8 letter) to happen to the U.S.?

Biden’s not perfect. But he’s accomplished more for the American people in two years than Trump even dreamed of accomplishing in four.

Where Trump bragged and lied, Biden does the actual work.

Lonnie Kirkman

Winston-Salem

Goofy

A headline on page 2 of the Sept. 30 Journal read: “LSD eyed as anxiety treatment.” A headline on page 6 read: “Mount Airy man convicted in LSD trafficking case.” As John Prine sang: “It’s a big old goofy world.”

Jerry Holcomb

Rural Hall