The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

‘Don’t see, don’t say’
We went to see the current show at SECCA, “Hanging Tree Guitars” (“Spirits in the wood,” July 17). It presents photographs of the artist Freeman Vines, his thoughts and his sculpted guitars, many of which are made from the wood of the Edgecombe County walnut tree on which Oliver Moore was lynched in 1930. I learned that in the 1960s, North Carolina had more Ku Klux Klan members than any other state. I learned that Black mothers would tell their sons, “Don’t see, don’t say,” lest they be tortured and lynched, too.
In light of the proposed HB 324 (“Bill pushes back against CRT,” July 15), I can’t compel you to care. Don’t see, don’t say, don’t feel, don’t think.
Roy Hantgan
Winston-Salem
Afghanistan
Are we really getting all American troops out of Afghanistan? Lies, lies, lies. Will we have troops stay to protect the American ambassador? Will we have troops stay to train the security forces there? Will we be training all the security forces in Afghanistan at the cost of billions? They will be getting uniforms, guns, ammo, paid wages and other benefits. Why? One-hundred thirty thousand American troops could not defeat the Taliban and also the Russians were defeated.
It’s possible the security forces will consist of terrorists and laugh at us for being so stupid. Waste of American money. America spent a trillion dollars and lost many military lives for a 20-year unwinnable war. Let Afghans rule themselves. It’s their county, period.
Will we ever learn? The billion dollars should be used to protect the border from terrorists, drug dealers and illegal immigrants.
I am a Korean War veteran and proudly served my country and love America. I am a strong supporter of the military and its veterans. I recently had the privilege and honor of talking to a 20-year retired lieutenant colonel who served in Vietnam. He said at the time he would have given his life for his country, but not anymore. His only concern now is to protect his family and fight to keep America’s freedom. It is sad what our country is becoming.
Ron Kirkpatrick
Kernersville
Safety for truck drivers
The U.S. Senate will soon be voting on a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar surface transportation bill, S.2016, the Surface Transportation Investment Act. The bill directs the U.S. Department of Transportation to mandate lifesaving technology, automatic emergency braking (AEB), on large new trucks. However, due to the influence of the trucking lobby, the bill excludes small and medium-sized trucks. Every day, hundreds of thousands of these trucks travel through our neighborhoods satisfying our e-commerce delivery needs.
As one who has lost a loved one in a preventable truck crash, it is impossible to justify this deadly loophole. These smaller trucks are responsible for 27% of all truck crash deaths and threaten the safety of our children, pets and neighbors.
N.C. ranks sixth in the country for the most truck crash fatalities. I urge Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis to oppose this loophole and require AEB on all new trucks. Research shows that AEB can dramatically reduce crashes and save lives. It’s time to require that all new trucks be equipped with this affordable and available technology.
Jennifer Tierney
Kernersvile
Tierney is on the board of directors of Citizens for Reliable and Safe Highways. — the editor
A better use
A quick question for your readers:
Why is it that when the American people receive government benefits, like President Biden’s child tax credit, conservatives say they “become dependent on the government,” but when corporations receive government subsidies, they don’t? Why don’t conservatives rail against all the tax money that goes to Big Oil? I read that it’s about $20 billion a year.
They also make billions in profits every year. Why do they need government money?