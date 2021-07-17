The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

It’s possible the security forces will consist of terrorists and laugh at us for being so stupid. Waste of American money. America spent a trillion dollars and lost many military lives for a 20-year unwinnable war. Let Afghans rule themselves. It’s their county, period.

Will we ever learn? The billion dollars should be used to protect the border from terrorists, drug dealers and illegal immigrants.

I am a Korean War veteran and proudly served my country and love America. I am a strong supporter of the military and its veterans. I recently had the privilege and honor of talking to a 20-year retired lieutenant colonel who served in Vietnam. He said at the time he would have given his life for his country, but not anymore. His only concern now is to protect his family and fight to keep America’s freedom. It is sad what our country is becoming.

Ron Kirkpatrick

Kernersville

Safety for truck drivers