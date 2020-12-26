The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

It's not news
I don’t know why the Dec. 23 story “Venue: No same-sex marriage” is on the front page of the Journal. I don’t know why it’s news.
Yes, The Warehouse on Ivy is discriminatory. But it’s not breaking the law. It takes no government money. It can discriminate if it chooses to. I’m sure if you did a citywide survey you’d find plenty of businesses run by Christians who discriminate against gay people. It’s just not news.
Here’s where I draw the line: If you tell me that your religion requires you to pray five times a day, I have no problem with that. If you tell me that your religion requires that I pray five times a day, then we have a problem. You have no right to impose your religious beliefs on me.
In this case, forcing the venue to host a wedding against its beliefs would be imposing other religious standards on them.
Leave them alone. The marketplace will sort them out.
The two women, Kasey Mayfield and Brianna May, have a mature attitude. They’re not going to sue; they’re just going to find a venue that welcomes them. That’s exactly what they should do.
I wish them a splendid wedding and a happy life together.
Jane Freemont Gibson
Winston-Salem
It's our money
People who somehow still support outgoing President Trump’s economic savvy tend to forget or ignore that the 2017 tax cut he and Republicans bragged about passing actually increased the deficit to almost $1 trillion.
I can make my budget look great if I’m allowed to borrow against the future and count it as income.
As I write — I realize this could change at any moment — Trump is now saying that Americans should be receiving $2,000 from Congress rather than the $600 pittance on which Congress settled, which is an insult. It’s also further proof that Republicans love rich people but hardly realize that the poor and middle class even exist.
Until the pandemic ends, American adults should be receiving at least $1,200 a week — money that would largely go straight back to the rich people who collect for the goods and services on which we rely.
When they’re campaigning, Republicans might tell us, “It’s your money to start with.” But it’s our money now — it just doesn’t seem to matter when we need it to survive and shield ourselves from the effects of the pandemic.
Kenneth R. Stockton
Winston-Salem
Comprehension skills
A little fact-checking is needed here:
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, speaking to the Senate in defense of trying to overthrow the election, recently said, "After four years of being told the last election was fake, the same people are telling us if you have any concerns about election integrity you're a nut case, sit down and shut up."
His claim is just not true. I was here four years ago. I remember what was said.
There may have been outliers, but most of my Democratic friends were upset because Donald Trump won the election. They knew that he lost the popular vote but won the Electoral College. That made him the president.
They also noted, as the Mueller report confirmed, that Trump seemed awfully cozy with the Russians. And they noted that our intelligence agencies told us that Russia tried to influence the election in Trump’s favor. They did so by spreading fake news on social media that made Hillary Clinton look bad and Trump look good.
None of that was saying that the election was fake. And none of it has been debunked; it all happened. It was all true.
Liberals didn't say, "He's not the president," they said, “He’s not my president,” by which they meant they didn’t like or trust him. It turns out they were right not to.