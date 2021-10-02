The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

A clear plan
A recent opinion column in the Journal (“The sale of Crystal Towers would have repercussions throughout Winston-Salem,” Sept. 25) misstated my position regarding the potential sale of the Crystal Towers building by the Housing Authority of Winston Salem. My position has always been and continues to be today that I will not concur in the sale of the building until a clear plan has been developed to replace the affordable units that will be lost by the sale.
I am encouraged that the Housing Authority has made progress in this regard by proposing two center-city locations that will create 90 of the replacement units. In addition, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will provide 200 housing vouchers so that any Crystal Towers resident who desires to choose their own location can do so.
I will be looking for the Housing Authority plans for the remaining replacement units.
Mayor Allen Joines
Winston-Salem
Motto seems hollow
E Pluribus Unum — “Out of many, one”! America’s motto seems hollow considering the division existing today. It seems government of the people, by the people and for the people has become “tell the people, order the people and demand the people”!
Few remember but many aren’t even aware of Nikita Khrushchev’s declaration as leader of Soviet Russia in 1964 that they (communists) would take over America and never fire a shot — my paraphrase. He knew they couldn’t stab Uncle Sam to death (war) but with a thousand cuts, bleed him into weakness. A slice into education, media, entertainment, politics, the home, worship, race, gender, etc. ... eventually we’d be too weak to resist.
Some may scoff, considering America’s power, wealth and accomplishments, but to do so ignores our decline since World War II. A chain is only as strong as its weakest link.
Reading all four verses of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” the strongest link to our greatness, God, has been all but eliminated to the decline of all. The answer? “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and forgive their sins and heal their land” (II Chronicles 7:14). This war will be fought and won on our knees!
Joe Eskridge Sr.
Lewisville
A tragic story
I want to thank the Journal for running the story “Losing Jumil” on Sept. 26. Lisa O’Donnell deserves an award for the beautiful, heart-wrenching story about the life and death of Jumil, a young man shot and killed while walking home from a neighborhood store by a drive-by shooter. Four young men are still awaiting trial for first-degree murder.
The beauty of the tragic story was the time O’Donnell took to learn about Jumil from his mother, family and friends. What a fun-loving teenager and caring young man who was shot for no reason.
I raised a son and never had to give him “the talk” that Black mothers and fathers feel they have to give their sons. There were no drive-by shootings in my neighborhood.
“Losing Jumil” brought me to tears and touched my heart and I thank O’Donnell for opening a window into what our brothers and sisters of color face in some of their neighborhoods in Winston-Salem and in cities throughout our country. I would like to read an in-depth report on the roots of all the gun violence in our city. When we uncover the roots we can better eliminate the needless violence. This will take the cooperation of parents, students, mental-health experts, social workers, school teachers, counselors, superintendents, law enforcement personnel, judges and city officials to come up with solutions. I would love to see our city be a model for the rest of the country on how we greatly reduce violence.
Helena Spangler
Winston-Salem