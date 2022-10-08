The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Appalling judgment

I do not know where to begin. I am appalled by Judge Michael Stone’s sentencing of this evil man, Caleb Dewald (“Man found guilty of animal cruelty,” Oct. 6). I know that the laws involving punishment for inhumane treatment of animals need to be much stronger, but judges do have some discretion at sentencing. To suspend practically all of his four consecutive sentences of six to 18 months in jail down to just four days is indefensible. Dewald had “no prior criminal record” so he gets a slap on the wrist for his horrific torture and killing of helpless animals, which he posted online along with sick “humorous” comments.

I wonder, if one of these poor animals had been someone’s pet, would his jail term have soared to five or six days in jail?

Adding on supervised probation, community service and visits with a therapist will only delay Dewald’s return to his favorite pastime.

Eddie Peatross

Winston-Salem

Important choices

Often, school board elections get little attention. However, this year, these races are attracting attention across the nation and Forsyth County voters have important choices to make.

A number of candidates are campaigning on changing our curriculum, including eliminating critical race theory (which is not taught in North Carolina). The North Carolina curriculum is determined by the State Board of Education, not our local school boards. The candidates claiming that they will change our curriculum either are misinformed, or, even worse, are misrepresenting themselves and their platforms to gain votes from one segment of our community.

I volunteered for 15 years in our local schools and have seen the tremendous needs our students and teachers have and the challenging conditions under which they work. If you want to support children and teachers, I strongly urge you to vote for Deanna Kaplan, Sabrina Coone-Godfrey and Richard Watts in the at-large race. They are sensible, experienced school advocates who will ensure that the radical elements attacking our schools do not prevail. They have taught and/or volunteered for many years and are committed to doing everything possible to ensure that every child succeeds.

Don’t be fooled by people who say they want transparency in what is being taught. We already have that. Teachers post their lesson plans online and must follow state guidelines. Our school board’s job is to set policy and let the professional educators implement the policies fairly for all. Kaplan, Coone-Godfrey and Watts are the best choices.

Gayle Anderson

Winston-Salem

Vote for the climate

Polls indicate that 73% of Americans are concerned about the climate but only 8% consider it their top voting priority. We all need to become climate voters, as a matter of self-interest and to avoid national and global catastrophe.

The human and economic costs of not voting for climate — chronic respiratory and cardiovascular disease, heat-related deaths, the impact on biodiversity, deleterious effects on the food chain and medicinal resources, extreme weather events, a worsening climate refugee problem, vector-borne disease and pandemics — are staggering. It is projected that climate emergencies alone will cost $34 billion-$84 billion per year by the end of the decade.

The economy is a key issue for voters. If high gas prices are the concern, why not support a switch to cheaper clean energy and eliminate our dependence on foreign oil?

Climate legislation (as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, recently passed by Democratic legislators) is projected to create more than 9 million well-paying clean energy jobs over the next decade. This legislation provides $60 billion in financial incentives for the manufacture of clean energy technologies here at home. It provides historic investment in disadvantaged communities, sustainable agriculture and resilient forests.

Please vote for candidates who support a progressive climate agenda. Incremental change and individual actions are not enough. The recent climate provisions are not enough. The longer we wait, the more irreparable the damage, the higher the cost and the fewer and less effective our options will be.

Karen Oles

Winston-Salem