The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Overpaid executives
Daily we hear about income inequality. We are told about the 1% who have made billions of dollars this year, compared to frontline workers making $7 an hour, many of whom must rely on food banks and substandard public housing.
In today’s Journal (March 18), the business page features three articles on executive salaries. Total compensation for 2020 ranges from $4.83 million for one with a pay ratio of 1,056 to 1 compared with median employee compensation; another, $5.58 million with a pay ratio of 58 to 1; the third, $14.82 million with a pay ratio of 122 to 1.
Is it any wonder that our nation is in turmoil? People are waking up to the fact that they are undervalued, working for low wages so fat cats can live in palatial homes, travel in corporate jets, send their children to exclusive schools, etc.
Do those executives ever look at a homeless person and feel guilt? Do they ever walk through one of their offices, stores or plants and think that they could take a smaller salary or fewer perks so their employees could make a living wage?
One day the employees will realize it is not migrants who are responsible for keeping wages low or taking their jobs. It is those at the top who ship jobs overseas, who keep wages low, who refuse to provide health care, who object to better working conditions.
If they provide those things, they might lose a million or three.
Julia Donaghy
Winston-Salem
Facts about solar
This is a response to letters from March 10, “No ‘Green New Deal,’” and from March 12, “Energy Failure.”
As an engineer myself, and the mother of an engineer who designs solar farms, I’d like to pass on information about how solar farms deal with wind and snow. Most have “tracking systems” that allow the panel to follow the sun during the day to maximize energy production and additionally allow the panels to “stow.” The “stow” feature moves the panel to an angle such that the snow falls off. Think about how much snow could accumulate on a very steep glass roof … none.
The entire solar structure is required, by building codes, to withstand the maximum wind and snow load for the area for which it is built. My daughter works for the company that designed and is building the large solar farm in Yadkin County, although it is not her assigned project. She designed 14 solar farms built in Michigan. All have operated through the winter with no failures due to wind and snow.
Texas’ power structure suffered from inadequate codes, i.e., regulations. Nuclear and fossil fuel power plants went down due to no winterization. All pumps and valves can freeze if the temperature is too low; power plants are full of these.
I was sorry to learn of Davie’s decision against the solar farm. The leaders of Yadkin County have the foresight to invest in cleaner energy for our children and grandchildren’s sake. Without such investments, their futures look bleak.
Ellen Reece
Boonville
Sour grapes
Rep. Julia Howard wants N.C. taxpayers to cover the cost of providing muscadine grape juice for sale at every public school, charter school, public university and community college.
Why her sudden interest? I suspect it is her payback, with our money, for the muscadine industry’s financial support of Howard’s political campaigns. It smells rotten to me.
Michael Newman
Winston-Salem
Help new moms
In your March 16 article, “New Medicaid plans? Time to sign up,” you call the state’s Medicaid managed-care program ambitious. That it may be, but it is still not ambitious enough to provide significant coverage to a very underserved population: new mothers suffering from postpartum depression. Perinatal mood and anxiety disorders are the No. 1 complication of pregnancy and childbirth in the U.S., affecting at least 1 in 7 women, yet only half of the perinatal women with depressive symptoms receive any treatment. This is partially because Medicaid only offers coverage 60 days postpartum.
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists is taking action at state and federal levels to ensure all individuals whose pregnancies are covered by Medicaid can keep their Medicaid coverage for at least one year postpartum. As the largest single payer of maternity care in the U.S., covering more than 42% of births, Medicaid has a critical role to play in ensuring the health of mothers and babies. I implore the Journal to write articles covering how the public can support initiatives to care for our new moms so they can care for their new babies.
Angela Gallagher
Winston Salem