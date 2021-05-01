The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

I once thought that. Then I overcame my irrational belief in God and realized that everything matters more, especially morality.

If there’s no god to fall back on, then we must take responsibility for ourselves. How we choose to live and how we treat others (and how they treat us) is of the utmost importance. This isn’t just a dress rehearsal for heaven, it’s the real thing. Forgiveness for trespass cannot be taken for granted. Sometimes, it must be earned.

The letter writer tried to undermine Zuckerman’s main point — that “secular” nations like the Scandinavian countries tend to have less crime, less violence, better education, more equitable economics and a kinder social safety net than religious nations like ours. But he couldn’t deny the reality of that point.

“God-given rights” are limiting — and, as practiced by conservatives, more limited — rather than freeing. God-believers often use their god as an excuse for their cruelty and hatred, like some in North Carolina are doing right now as they attack LGBTQ youth.

Secular nations are more humane. They are, by the objective standards listed above, better.

The ease with which some god-believers are willing to hurt others and deny their equality and rights should tell us something.