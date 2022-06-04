The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Bipartisan legislation

Spurred by the tragedy in Uvalde, a bipartisan group of senators is talking right now to come up with potential gun safety legislation that can garner enough support to pass in the Senate. We need more Republican leaders to be involved. Please reach out to Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis and ask them to join the conversation and work together to get something done.

Imagine the impact if citizens of all political leanings are calling. The senators will pay attention. Please use your voice and encourage your family, friends and neighbors to do the same.

Act fast, as this group has given themselves a deadline of June 6. Bipartisan action to make our country safer would be a big step in the right direction.

Amy Shuman

Winston-Salem

Ineffective actions

I do not understand how Sen. Joyce Krawiec can boast about the actions our Republican legislature has taken to keep our children safe at school (“Working to keep our children safe,” June 1). Similar actions to the ones she listed were also adopted in Texas and they failed to prevent the massacre there.

Our children are at risk because of the great proliferation of guns in our country, and Sen. Krawiec’s column does not once mention the word “gun,” much less suggest any commonsense gun restrictions that might be appropriate.

The Republican Party is subservient to the gun lobby, and the legislative actions she mentions reflect that subservience and do little to actually protect our children from carnage.

If the unthinkable should happen here in North Carolina, what will Sen. Krawiec and the Republicans then boast about?

William A. Davis II

Winston-Salem

Is it the guns?

Anyone notice how none of the mass shootings happened with fully automatic weapons?

No? That’s because they’re banned. And banning certain types of guns works.

Tracy Stottler

Kernersville

Give my earnings

The story “Solar incentive reboot” in the June 1 Journal tells me “House Bill 1123, which was filed Thursday and sent to the finance committee Tuesday, mirrors legislation passed by the General Assembly in 2007 establishing a 35% credit on investments in new solar, wind, biomass and other energy sources that don’t rely on burning fossil fuels.”

This bill has the advantage of using the existing N.C. Department of Revenue mechanism instead of setting up a new bureaucracy we would have to pay for.

Nevertheless, if I want to pay taxes while someone else gets a credit, I can give that person money myself. I don’t need the legislature to, in effect, give my earnings to someone else so he can cut his utility bill.

Michael Woods

Kernersville

A political point

The June 1 Journal included a guest column by state Sen. Joyce Krawiec (“Working to keep our children safe”).

She is a Republican who represents portions of our state that include Forsyth County.

She lamented that “we’re seeing politicians across the state use” the tragedy of Uvalde, Texas, “to score political points” and says “There will be plenty of time for that later.” She then proudly listed 15 “political” bullet points of “some of the things that the legislature has done in North Carolina to keep our students safe.”

Not one of those points included anything to do with guns. Nothing more need be said.

But of course there is more to be said. NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre famously said after the murder of 20 children in Newtown, Conn., in 2012, “The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.” We’re learning from Uvalde that even armed police with many guns don’t stop the bad guy with a gun until many good people have been murdered. LaPierre’s statement should be changed: The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is for him to be a bad guy without a gun.

That’s my “political point,” senator. And there’s not “plenty of time” to make it later.

Peter H. Wolf

Winston-Salem

What now?

On Thursday morning a gunman killed four people at a Tulsa hospital complex.

I guess the hospital had too many doors, huh?

And now we’ll have to start arming doctors and nurses.

The killer, we’re told, shot himself. Does that make him a good guy with a gun?

Bill Lambert

Winston-Salem

No time left

In state Sen. Joyce Krawiec’s June 1 guest column “Working to keep our children safe,” her statement “there will be plenty of time for that later” is the same rhetoric we have heard since Columbine. It’s a Republican talking point that they have repeated for years.

Politicians are not trying to score political points — they are trying to force some action from the 99% of elected Republicans who refuse to address the issue of gun safety in the United States.

Comprehensive background checks, banning assault-type military weapons, age limits for gun purchases — these are a few of the commonsense laws that need to be passed.

There is no time left.

How many thousands of innocent victims have to die before it is time?

Candace Culton

Winston-Salem

Mistaken take

The idea that The Washington Post is “closely affiliated with” the Democratic Party, as the May 25 letter “Robinson’s assault” claims, is just as flawed as Republicans’ insistence that the 2020 presidential election (and only the presidential election) was marred by extensive voter fraud. It just isn’t true — and the constant criticism of President Biden found in the Post should confirm my claim.

To conclude that Post columnist Eugene Robinson must conform to Democratic talking points or look for a new employer also seems flawed when we consider Post columnists George Will, Marc A. Thiessen, Max Boot, Kathleen Parker, Gary Abernathy, David Ignatius, Hugh Hewitt and others.

That’s a non-zero number of non-liberal columnists.

But I’m not surprised by the claim. Conservatives these days specialize in myth over fact.

Here’s what I see happening: The “mainstream media” reports something important, like that the Earth is warming and it could be dangerous to us.

Democratic politicians read the news and say, “Maybe we should do something about that.”

Republican politicians, on the other hand, read the news and say, “That’s inconvenient — let’s just pretend it’s not true.”

Then they see the Democratic response to the news and say, “Look, Democrats agree with the media — they’re colluding!”

Really, all they’re doing is accepting reality.

To hear Republicans tell it, liberals, news media (even Fox sometimes), courts, teachers and RINOs are all colluding against them.

The only person they believe uncritically is former President Trump. What a shame.

What a mistake.

Lonnie Burshinsky

Winston-Salem

Radical?

I just don’t get it.

Republicans moved in a matter of months from “let’s leave abortion up to the states” to “let’s outlaw abortion by federal law and punish women who go to another state for an abortion.”

They moved in a matter of months from “censorship is wrong” to “we’re going to punish corporations that speak out against us.” They moved in a matter of months from “we don’t want children being forced to read these books in schools” to “we’re going to sue Barnes & Noble for selling these books.”

They moved in a matter of months from “no LGBTQ kids on sports teams” to “parents who give LGBTQ kids access to appropriate medical care should be put in prison.” But the writer of the May 15 letter “Drastic measures” says that the Democratic Party has a radical agenda?

More radical than this conservative escalation that redefines everyday people as criminals?

Siri Bruccillieri

Winston-Salem