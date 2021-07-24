The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Election madness
The right to vote and confidence in the fairness of our elections are critical to our republic.
I applaud the many people who are so passionate about making sure that all Americans who have the right to vote get to exercise that right in our elections. We are fortunate to have such dedicated citizens and public servants.
I also appreciate the many people who are so passionate about securing our elections to assure that only those Americans who have the right to vote get to vote. We are fortunate to have these dedicated citizens and public servants, too.
Instead of demonizing each other and denigrating others’ motivations (something that seems far too common these days), I would hope that the adults in the room from both these groups would simply sit down together and hash out a system that assures, to everyone’s satisfaction, that all Americans who have the right to vote and only those Americans who have that right get to vote without undue impediment in our elections. Working together, accomplishing this goal should be practical and feasible. Recognizing that we share this goal and achieving it might even help reduce the maddening enmity infecting our great society.
Steven Feldman
Winston-Salem
Great strides
My husband and I have been season ticket holders since (BB&T) Truist Stadium opened. I have no doubt that the Dash organization has suffered financial stress as many businesses have during the pandemic.
The current season began on a shaky note whereby contact with personnel and customer service left a lot to be desired. I’m sure they were shorthanded and were trying to stretch every dollar, since they were without team income last season.
However, I have seen great strides made during the last few weeks. Last night’s game was so enjoyable. All of the many employees looked really nice in their purple polo shirts and they were consistently available, polite and helpful in every way.
I would like to give a special shout-out to ticket sales and service representative Josh Soto for his excellent dedication to his job. He has always been extremely knowledgeable, efficient and pleasant whenever I needed assistance. The Dash organization is lucky to have such an outstanding young man. Thanks, Josh and “Go, Dash!”
Darlene Ward
Winston-Salem
Gaslighters
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy looked like a fool when he threw a fit Wednesday night about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejecting the two pro-insurrection Republicans he tried to install to the House investigation of Jan. 6. Did he really think Pelosi would accept his gaslighting saboteurs?
Rep. Jim Jordan says the investigation is an attack on former President Trump. He wants us to ignore the attack on the Capitol, which he has chosen to downplay.
I’ve seen Republicans deny facts before, but never over such consequential matters.
I hope I never worship anyone as blindly as Republicans worship Trump. It would be embarrassing.
Renny Parker
Winston-Salem
No bipartisan commission
Republicans could have had a completely bipartisan, independent investigation into the events of Jan. 6. Instead, they once again avoided responsibility and gave House Speaker Nancy Pelosi full and absolute control over the entire investigation.
That means either they were too stupid to stop this from happening or they expect to gaslight the public by complaining that the commission is too biased.
Either way, Pelosi has subpoena power and I expect us to hear a lot of interesting discoveries in the next few months.
Joe Forest
Winston-Salem
Not acceptable
My heart breaks for the young man who was held down by five monsters and sexually assaulted at Wilkes Central High School (“‘It is unacceptable,’” July 17). They should be punished to the fullest extent of the law, including those who posted the video of what happened.