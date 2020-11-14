The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Shared goals
Human nature often finds us fixating on what divides us rather than seeking those ideals and shared goals that bring us together.
I keep rereading this quote by Barbara Jordan, politician, lawyer, educator and leader in the civil rights movement in the 1960s: "A nation is formed by the willingness of each of us to share in the responsibility for upholding the common good. A government is invigorated when each one of us is willing to participate in shaping the future of this nation. In this election year, we must define the 'common good' and begin again to shape a common future. Let each person do his or her part."
Seeing Stacey Abrams use the last two years to register voters in Georgia is an example of participating in shaping the future. When her defeat in the Georgia governor's race could have derailed her, she used her tenacity and passion to work for the common good.
We all have this ability in us. Let's look for ways to come together and work for the common good of our state and our nation.
Julie Gates
Sugar Grove
Include the Journal
It is my hope that the editorial staff of the Washington Post South, known locally as the Winston-Salem Journal, has gained some insights from the election. The Journal has spent four years writing nasty, sarcastic and sometimes childish editorial comments and printing cartoons about the admittedly imperfect human being Donald Trump. This contempt doesn’t necessarily get into the Journal’s news coverage, but the public doesn’t always realize that, or perhaps even care. The impression of Republican and conservative readers, about half the voters in its coverage area, is that the Journal is a liberal newspaper with only contempt for Republicans in general and conservatives in particular.
The Post’s Marc Thiessen wrote an excellent column, “Media is the biggest loser” (Nov. 7), that should be posted on a wall at the Journal. Among other things, he said:
"Many in the media bought the polls because they could not imagine that half the country was not as disgusted by Trump and his Republican ‘enablers’ as they were. … Trust in the media, and its essential role as a neutral arbiter of fact, lies in tatters. … The Gallup/Knight study found large majorities of Americans say that the media is critical to our democracy and want journalists to provide fair news reports and hold leaders accountable. But news organizations cannot do so if they do not have the people’s trust, and among a majority of Republicans and independents at least, they have lost that trust.”
The Winston-Salem Journal is likely included in that.
Herbert Osmon
Winston-Salem
Proud of Nevada
I’m proud of Nevada for adding protections for same-sex marriage to its state constitution, as well as the many new LGBTQ+ legislators who earned seats in its government. But there’s still plenty of work to be done to ensure our protections as Americans and members of the LGBTQ+ community.
Both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are well documented to have at best a complicated relationship with LGBTQ+ causes (Biden voted in support of the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act and Harris contributed to putting trans women into men’s prisons as the attorney general of California), despite recent apologies and promises to commit to equality for all. It’s only within recent years that some politicians have even begun to recognize the existence of the trans community as real and legitimate.
With the addition of Trump administration Supreme Court justices, Biden and Harris need to be at the top of their game to truly protect and defend the rights of all Americans, whether it’s the right to marry, use public restrooms, enlist, receive medical treatment or participate in sports.
Recognizing the rights of transgender Americans in particular is an issue very close to my heart. In many ways, it comes down to a willingness to respect others’ privacy and humanity, something we are entitled to not just as Americans but as humans. Still, Nevada represents a step in the right direction toward a version of America that recognizes that the world did not burst into flame after Obergefell v. Hodges.
Augusta Graham
Winston-Salem
