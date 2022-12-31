The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Lost cause

I was pleased that shortly before Christmas, the N.C. Supreme Court dismissed the lawsuit filed by the United Daughters of the Confederacy to have the Confederate statue reinstalled in downtown Winston-Salem (“Court dismisses statue lawsuit,” Dec. 17). Of all the symbols that could represent our city, that’s the last one we should support.

Guest columnist J. Keith Jones (“Confederate soldiers should be commemorated,” Dec. 24) is perhaps generous to offer sympathy toward poor people who were made to fight rich people’s wars, as is always the case. But they should be pitied, not idolized.

Does he really think that the people who wanted to do away with the statue are trying to divide us? When we were united on honoring Confederate soldiers?

Mayor Allen Joines has offered Salem Cemetery as the proper place for the statue. There, it can be celebrated by choice. Why is that not good enough for the UDC? Why do they seem to feel the need to rub our noses in their lost cause? Aren't there more worthy causes that would benefit everyone?

Phil Ronald Turner

Winston-Salem

Lesson

Here’s the most important lesson I learned in 2022:

When conservatives portray transgender people and drag queens as “groomers” and “pedophiles,” they give cover to actual groomers and pedophiles. Some of whom work in their churches.

Charlie B. Reece

Winston-Salem

Walk a mile

J. Keith Jones in his Dec. 24 guest column “Confederate soldiers should be commemorated” states that some felt that they were “fighting for a high-minded cause.” That high-minded cause was first and foremost keeping the institution of slavery entrenched. The language to disguise that cause was “states’ rights.” There were four million slaves in the South when the war broke out. The brutality of their treatment has been well documented.

Jones states that survivors chose not to focus on vengeance but instead rebuilt their homeland. While they may not have sought vengeance on the north as a whole, the nearly 6,500 lynchings that took place between 1865 and 1955 certainly was not an olive branch. And the South was rebuilt largely by incarcerating massive numbers of Blacks for charges such as vagrancy and then forcing them to work in the mines and factories (“Slavery by Another Name,” Douglas A Blackmon).

He says many wish to use the dead to divide our country. Is it not divisive to display on our street corners symbols that are rightfully offensive to the many who have slave ancestry?

He compares the Confederacy with Native Americans and the civil rights movement. Native Americans had a rightful claim to their homelands; they were not a group rebelling against its own government. The civil rights movement was not an armed rebellion.

He says we should walk a mile in someone else’s shoes. Has he tried walking a mile in the shoes of descendants of slaves?

Gary Benesh

North Wilkesboro

Devoted to Putin

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy refused to escort Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Capitol rotunda during his visit to Congress last week. Reps. Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz pointedly ignored Zelenskyy’s speech. They were on their phones the whole time, an obvious sign of disrespect for a man who is fighting for his country’s existence.

This is shameful. Even aside from the war Zelenskyy is fighting, to treat the president of another country with such disdain is extremely disrespectful.

These GOP members aren’t putting America first; they’re putting Russia first. Why don’t McCarthy, Boebert and Gaetz just go ahead and pledge allegiance to Russian President Vladimir Putin? We already know that’s where their allegiance lies.

Victor Andres

Winston-Salem