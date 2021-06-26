The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Give a little
How many Republican bills has Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed this year? A better question might be whether there are any he hasn’t vetoed.
According to the Journal, he’s expected to veto the bill to stop giving people free money to sit at home rather than go back to work (“Legislators OK ending $300 fed benefit,” June 24). The legislature approved the bill that would withdraw us from the federal pandemic money.
Why do they need it? Isn’t COVID over? Everywhere around me, people are running around hugging each other without masks. Why do people need to stay at home anymore? Let's get back to work!
With all this talk about bipartisanship, I’d like to see Cooper skip the veto this one time on one practical matter. You’ve got to give a little to get a little.
Gary C. Parent
Winston-Salem
Our loved ones
“Mindful of”? I am trying to reconcile the expressions of compassion from the June 23 editorial “Being mindful of pets” and the May 7 recommendation that Gov. Roy Cooper veto Senate Bill 191 (“Compassion for COVID patients”).
On Wednesday we read that “a 3-year-old pug was found disoriented on the side of the road by animal control officers. Despite treatment with fluids and ice packs, the dog failed to recover.”
We know of some instances of disoriented elderly residents transported to the emergency room because of malnutrition or dehydration because they were not being fed as they had been before the lockdown. Some died.
And: “It may be tempting to take immediate action by breaking a window. A better course of action would be to call local law enforcement agencies.”
We have many instances of family looking through the nursing home window to see their loved one in distress, begging for them to come inside as they had before the lockdown. Phone calls to the facility were not answered.
And: “These are thinking, feeling creatures that return the love given them exponentially. Abandonment leads to misery. They shouldn’t be seen as disposable — and they shouldn’t be surrendered on a whim with no concern for their future.”
Our loved ones in long-term care are “feeling creatures.” They are not disposable and should not be left alone feeling the misery of abandonment with visitation left to the whim of a corporate executive. Senate Bill 191 is mindful of the patients.
Pat Weaver
Clemmons
For every American
I am a liberal. I believe in liberty and justice for all, emphasis on “all.”
I believe in equal rights. I believe in religious freedom, not just for conservative Christians, but for every American. I believe religion is a matter of conscience, and laws for everyone should not be based on the religious beliefs of a few.
I also believe in being taxed for the common good: to pave roads, build and stock libraries and schools and help those who are less privileged than me.
These are mainstream beliefs, part and parcel of the country’s oldest extant political party. They're quintessential American beliefs that even many conservatives hold.
I think exercising these beliefs makes me a responsible adult and a compassionate human being.
But to hear some conservatives tell it, they make me a Marxist, whatever that is (they don't know) and calling me that gives them permission to invalidate my beliefs.
The views being expressed by today’s conservatives are frightening.
They’re protesting things that aren’t even real, like that schools are teaching critical race theory when they’re not.
They approve of cable TV pundit Tucker Carlson, who called Gen. Mark Milley, one of our most intelligent and decorated military leaders, a “pig.” That’s not right.
And then there's the presidential election.