The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Scared Republicans
Listening to the impeachment trial and watching the videos I was struck by the immense effort given by the Capitol Police to protect these elected officials — the same elected officials now sitting as jurors on the case. Each person in the Congress and Senate owes their vote to the police, not to former President Trump.
Where are the cries of Blue Lives Matter? Those officers were beaten and killed by Trump’s followers. They were beaten while trying to maintain a safe haven for our elected officials.
The insurrectionists went to the Capitol at the urging of our former president, incited by his continued false claims that the election was a fraud. (Remember it was only a fraud if he lost, but if he won it would all be fantastic.)
This story will repeat itself if the senators do not stand up.
I wish I could be there to vote my conscience. I am not afraid of Trump. I have written Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis asking them to stand up and vote to impeach. Vote to ban this violence in the future.
Why are decent Republicans so afraid of losing his supporters’ votes? Why do they want to endorse a violent leader? For what end? To save a few bucks on their taxes or get a conservative judge on the court?
It’s heartbreaking to see what has happened to us: America, named after Amerigo Vespucci, home of the free and the brave.
Kathy Cooper
Winston-Salem
A mild term
Saying that Sens. Richard Burr and Ben Sasse are not representative of most Republican voters is not the strong argument that the writer of the Feb. 11 letter “‘Sophisticated’ readers” thinks it is. These men are generally considered to possess a little more intelligence and integrity than the average Republican senator. Republicans should be proud of them.
But when the letter writer asks, “Why not include a quote from Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, or perhaps a quote from Rep. Jim Jordan from Ohio?” he reveals that he misses the point of the Feb. 7 editorial “Trump’s trial begins.” It was generously trying to portray the rational, conservative side of the Republican Party in contrast to the anti-intellectual, conspiracy theory loving side. Cruz, Hawley and Jordan are in the latter group. They all stood by the former president, who spread a Big Lie and tried to overthrow the government.
The letter writer is upset that the Journal referred to some Republicans — not all — as “gullible.”
But if that mild term — it could have been much worse — wasn’t politically correct enough for the letter writer, I wish he would have suggested how we should describe millions of people who fell for the con man’s scam and still adore him.
I think the Journal has been extremely restrained. There are few days over the last four years when it could not have correctly printed, in big bold letters on the front page, “Fascist president corruptly attempts to consolidate power.” But it never did.
Mel H. Henderson
Winston-Salem
The 'success scenario'
I was reading the news in the paper and on the internet. And I read some political cartoons. I got to wondering, "What was the ‘success scenario’ of former President Trump and the insurrectionists?" Trump sent them off to "fight like hell." Was he expecting the electoral vote to change and elect him president? Was he expecting that some non-electoral result would leave him as the leader of the country, "president" or some other title?
What about the insurrectionists? Some of them are on tape talking about killing Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Did they expect to change our national form of government? Kill people and get off on a technicality? Was there anything beyond the acting out in their thinking?
I cannot conceive of what was in their minds, either the insurrectionists or Trump himself. Could chaos itself be what everyone wanted? Or some kind of change of government — a coup? It is all a mystery to me.