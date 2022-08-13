The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Reaping the benefits

Prior to moving to N.C. in 2021, I was a resident of the great state of Ohio. I mention this because Ohio opted into Medicaid expansion in 2014. This was accomplished by the determined actions of Gov. John Kasich over the objections of the Republican-dominated legislature.

According to Policy Matters Ohio, in the first three years of implementation, Medicaid expansion saved 1,452 lives.

While the N.C. legislature, led by House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate Majority Leader Phil Berger, dithers and dallies, lives are being lost to cancer, to addiction, to complications of diabetes.

We are not a third world country. We can well afford to provide access to medical care to each of our citizens. In Ohio and other expansion states, the downstream effects of Medicaid expansion are enviable. People who are not crushed by medical debt are less likely to be evicted and economies are bolstered when expansion supports jobs in health care.

In the past few months, both Berger and Moore have announced their enthusiastic support for Medicaid expansion, and yet we still don't have a deal. A recent Meredith Poll shows that over 70% of North Carolinians, across the political spectrum, support Medicaid expansion. What are they waiting for? Why should (red!) states like Ohio reap all the benefits? It’s past time to stop playing political games with people’s lives and welcome 600,000 of our neighbors to the basic services accessible through Medicaid expansion.

Eileen McCully

Winston-Salem

Nitpicky criticism

I really don't get this nitpicky "moderate Democrat vs. progressive Democrat” sort of criticism that attempts to undermine President Biden, like in the Aug. 10 letter “‘Moderate’ Biden.” He's a Democrat. That means he stands for helping all the American people, not just the rich. He stands for protecting the environment and mitigating the deadly effects of climate change. He stands for affordable health care and middle-class benefits. And he's genuine about helping the veterans, like with the burn pit bill he just signed — he's not just paying them lip service like the Republicans do.

These are the goals of every Democrat.

I knew Biden was a Democrat when I voted for him. I expected him to implement and expand the Democratic vision as much as he could.

While former President Trump is involved in yet another personal scandal, President Biden has been working hard for the American people. I am so proud of him.

Charlie Milford

Winston-Salem

Stop playing games

The failure of the N.C. legislature to pass Medicaid expansion is morally unacceptable.

A recent Meredith Poll shows that more than 70% of North Carolinians, across the political spectrum, support Medicaid expansion. Let’s get it done!

As a person of faith and justice, I feel called to speak to the moral urgency of this issue. Every day that goes by without Medicaid expansion means another cancer diagnosis that could have been caught, another addiction that could have been treated, another medical bill that puts a family deeper in debt. This is morally unacceptable. Research by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities shows an association between Medicaid expansion and early-stage diagnosis due to increased access to mammograms, colon cancer screenings, colon polyps being removed, cervical cancer screenings, etc. Patients enrolled in Medicaid prior to a cancer diagnosis have better survival rates than those who enroll after a diagnosis (Cancer Action Network).

Our state will receive $1.5 billion in incentive money from Congress if we expand Medicaid. Imagine the impact of that money to further improve the lives of North Carolinians. I urge my N.C. representative and senator (Lee Zachary and Paul Lowe, respectively) to expand Medicare; also for Senate Majority Leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore to stop playing political games with people’s lives.

Jim Norris

Winston-Salem