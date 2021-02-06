The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

A shallow view
The writer of the Feb. 4 letter “Vacation for Parker,” responding to Kathleen Parker’s Feb. 2 column, “Republican Party gets the death it deserves,” seems to admit that yes, the Republican Party, on the national and even on the state level, is consumed by idiocy. But that doesn’t include him and others on the local level.
I applaud his honesty.
Then he says that he, as a Republican, really only wants two things:
1. to keep what he earns
2. to live in peace and safety
He complains that the media “have cast Republicans as ignorant, selfish dolts unconcerned about anything but themselves.”
He’s not an ignorant dolt, but the two things he wants … are literally for himself. His concerns are literally selfish.
And that is where a liberal “socialist” like me differs. I want those things, too, but I want everyone to have them. I want all workers to be paid what they’re worth rather than have their rightful earnings siphoned by executives and shareholders — thus I support a higher minimum wage. I want all Americans to live in peace and safety, not just those who can afford to lock themselves away in gated communities — thus I support gun control and a quality education for everyone.
Saying that all Republicans are alike is, indeed, a shallow view.
Saying that wanting all Americans to prosper is “socialism” is also a shallow view.
Perhaps the insightful letter writer might find a more beneficial home with my party?
Mack Ferguson
Winston-Salem
Two different families
Two families left the state of New York. One family moved to Washington, D.C. The other family moved to the Winston-Salem area. One family thought the world totally revolved around them. The other family knew they were just a small part of humanity. One family always bragged about being in "big business." The other family worked hard (including through a brain aneurysm) to take on "big business" to benefit average people. One family worked hard to keep universal health care from becoming a reality. The other family took out full-page newspaper advertisements to promote universal health care. One family pretended to be so charitable. The other family sold its business and will donate hundreds of thousands of dollars to feed the hungry and house the homeless.
The first family, which shall go unnamed, moved to Mar-a-Lago. I don't know where Dave and Elizabeth Marley are headed, but may they live long and prosper (“Charities benefit from business’ sale,” Jan. 30).
Douglas Livengood
Winston-Salem
Robinson was right
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson was right in acknowledging that we do not have "systemic racism" in our country. Yes, we did once, as some of the examples cited by the Feb. 3 editorial “Historical honesty” correctly pointed out, but those were in the past — shamefully.
Systemic racism, as the term applies, indicates having laws and regulations treating certain groups differently from the rest. Not only do we not have discriminatory laws on the books anymore, but we have hundreds of laws forbidding them and specifically protecting minority rights.
What we do have, though, is a Democratic Party that wants to fan the flames of divisiveness and get a segment of the population excited and work them up into a frenzy over past injustices and get their votes at election times promising pie in the sky — and then not do anything about it. The system is good, but some people are not!
Yes, some people are racist and until we can develop a vaccine against evil, I am afraid we will never be able to stamp out this ugly trait of humanity. We will always have bullies, criminals and people with evil intentions. The system is there to bring about redress and justice for the injured. Education and open, honest dialogue are a lot more constructive than the shrill of agitators.
Peter M. Vadasz
Winston-Salem
She ran on them
Republican representatives say that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shouldn’t be judged by things she said and did before she was elected.
But didn't she campaign on those things?
I’m sorry, but beliefs should not be mix-and-match depending on the audience. If she ran on them, she still owns them.
Republicans used to believe this, too.
Roger L. Mack
Winston-Salem