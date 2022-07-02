The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Firmly attached

A strange thing happened following the Supreme Court ruling on Roe on June 24.

There were protests across the land and hundreds of thousands, if not millions, turned out to express their displeasure with the ruling. There was some scuffling between protesters and police.

But I didn’t hear anyone call for overthrowing the government. Liberals didn’t invade the Supreme Court building in an attempt to force the justices to change their votes. No one claimed that the justices actually ruled to keep Roe on the books. It was just a totally different reaction than that of the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and other Trumpers following his Big Lie.

I just think it’s interesting that, despite their dissatisfaction, these protesters remained firmly attached to reality.

April Reaves

Winston-Salem

Packing the court

At some point in 1974, my brother and I were having a great time roasting the beleaguered Richard Nixon. Our rowdy exchanges were abruptly interrupted by our mother, who demanded respect for any president. She shouted, “If you cannot trust the president, who can you trust?”

The last three justices to be confirmed by the Senate were Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. During their respective confirmation hearings, all three nominees expressed their opinions to the Judiciary Committee and therefore the American people that Roe v. Wade was “established precedent.”

On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The last three justices confirmed, listed above, voted to overturn.

What does it mean to state that a certain law is an “established precedent”? Is saying a law is an “established precedent” necessary to be confirmed? Would an ethical nominee say something like, “Roe v. Wade is considered by most jurists to be ‘established precedent’, but I do not. Therefore, when appropriate, I will vote to overturn the law”? Did these three justices tell a lie?

If you cannot trust a justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, whom can you trust?

I think that former President Trump finished packing the court, and their decisions from this point forward will reflect strong religious beliefs rather than more objective constitutional standards. Their decisions will impose their religious beliefs on all Americans. Does separation of church and state apply to the Supreme Court also?

Charles Francis Wilson

Winston-Salem

Remembering Johnson

Most folks remember Joycelyn Johnson as a Winston-Salem City Council member actively representing the East Ward for 16 years or as a dedicated Wake Forest Baptist Hospital employee who worked as a social worker and a community outreach coordinator for most of her career. In both of these roles, Joycelyn worked tirelessly to make a difference for her ward and Winston-Salem and positively influence people’s lives. For that, Joycelyn will be greatly missed.

What most folks don’t know about Joycelyn is she was a value-added board member and officer of the North Carolina Housing Foundation — a nonprofit with a primary mission of expanding the supply of affordable housing — for more than 30 years. NCHF created 2,500 affordable housing units in and around Forsyth County and Joycelyn was instrumental in the creation of those units.

Board members remember Joycelyn as a consummate professional who rarely missed meetings and was able to credibly challenge others in a professional and business-like manner. Her contributions to NCHF as a dedicated member of the board and the wisdom and expertise that she offered in achieving NCHF’s goals of providing affordable housing to the residents of Winston-Salem will be greatly missed.

The board of directors and the officers of NCHF want to thank Joycelyn. We want to thank her for her dedication to NCHF. We want to thank her for her leadership and hard work in making Winston-Salem a better place to live. More importantly, we want to thank Joycelyn for being a great friend.

John Nichols

President of NCHF

Winston-Salem

This letter was also signed by members of the NCHF board. — the editor

It’s not easy

I want to thank you for printing the views of both Michael Gerson (“Abortion deserves a better debate”) and Cal Thomas (“On abortion, persistence paid off”) on June 29. I especially agree with Gerson that a gradual process would have been better — but I’m still grateful for the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe.

None of this is easy for anyone. I wouldn’t condemn a woman for having an unwanted pregnancy for any reason, nor for wanting to rid herself of it for any reason. But I can’t get past the notion that this is a separate life she is choosing to extinguish. There has to be a better way.

I also think that we conservatives need to step forward with assistance: pre-natal and post-natal care; financial child assistance; moral support. We stopped believing in small government a long time ago; we should replace that abandoned idea with a pro-life, life-sustaining government instead.

I hope that Justice Samuel Alito is sincere when he says that he intends to stop here. I doubt there are very many married couples who don’t use contraception. Eliminating the right to it will only increase unwanted pregnancies.

Let’s be smart about this, friends.

Kevin Fields

Winston-Salem

Consequences

As I think about the potential consequences of the reversal of Roe v. Wade, I can’t help but think about the number of unwanted children who may be born into an already challenging culture. Unwanted children are usually born to parent(s) who are not prepared to care for them, who never intended to be pregnant, who were raped or are in violent relationships.

Unwanted children are often abused and neglected. We sometimes read about them in the news and are appalled (I hope) by the horrific suffering they endure at the hands of a “caring” adult. Unwanted children believe they don’t belong. The cues they receive from their parent(s) illustrate that they are unworthy and unlovable.

They are disconnected. They drift and become angry and confused. They struggle to have healthy relationships. Usually living in poverty with few or no healthy relationships and very little to strive for, they find it impossible to change their status. After all, they don’t know they are worthy.

Because of this, they are more likely to be involved in crime, interpersonal violence and future unwanted pregnancy than wanted children.

So, the cycle continues. Neither parent nor child can see a future worth planning for.

It is a myth that these children will be adopted to loving homes. I wish that were true. In a country where we see so many who are unwanted already, I shudder to think about the suffering yet to come.

Lisha Mejan

Winston-Salem

Williams nailed it

Byron Williams’ June 26 column “Conspiracies hamper rational discourse” hit it succinctly right on the nose.

What can I say? I don’t think I could have put it — ahem — any better my own self. Probably not! But he nailed it.

George Will, eat your heart out.

James Bedsworth

Winston-Salem