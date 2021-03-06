The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

That Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois seems smart.

In any event, Cooper is doing the right thing, as are local business owners and customers and everyone else who is working to end this thing. My thanks to everyone who is fighting the virus however they can.

Susan Griffey

Winston-Salem

Radical proposals

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and the Republicans harp on the radical leftist agenda of the Biden administration. Even if their characterization were accurate, what exactly is bad or unexpected about a president doing what he promised he would do if elected?

Moreover, what exactly is radical about policy proposals that enjoy broad public support, such as upping the minimum wage? Opponents express concern about the impact an increase would have on small businesses. What would actually be radical is reframing this concern as an issue of a business’s right to legally exist and operate. Really, why should a business that can’t pay its employees a living wage be allowed to be in business, especially if employees require taxpayer-funded subsidies and services? This is a question worth asking.