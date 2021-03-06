The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Domestic terrorism
On March 2, FBI Director Chris Wray called the Capitol attack “domestic terrorism.” He said the threat of such terrorism, by white supremacists, is growing.
He disappointed the Republicans in the Senate Judiciary Committee by placing the blame squarely on white supremacist Trump supporters.
I understand this is not politically expedient for them. They’ve got to deflect the blame onto antifa or Martians or someone or they look bad.
Most Republicans are not racists and don’t want to be associated with white supremacy.
But if they don’t want to see that faction grow in their party, they need to face the truth — that those ideologies have made inroads into the Republican Party. They need to speak out against it now.
I’m talking about Republicans in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. They need to call their representatives and senators and demand that they condemn the insurrectionists and condemn white supremacy. They need to make it clear that they don’t want anything to do with it.
Never mind antifa and Black Lives Matter. Those are distractions from the threat to their own party.
If they don’t cut this faction out of their party, one day, sooner or later, they’ll wake up and have to say, “I didn’t leave my party — my party left me.”
Peter Ro
Winston-Salem
Fighting the virus
I agree with your March 2 editorial, “Loosening the reins, carefully.” I’m grateful for Gov. Roy Cooper’s steady hand during the coronavirus pandemic and I’m grateful that he hasn’t folded to political pressure.
After you wrote, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lifted all business restrictions in Texas. He says he’s urging people to continue wearing masks, but not requiring it.
That doesn’t make much sense to me and I think we’re going to see a COVID surge in Texas.
I just don’t get it. I don’t see how grown men and women can say that responding with caution to a public health crisis is an attack on their freedom.
Wind up in a hospital bed with a respirator down your throat — that’s an attack on your freedom.
There must be something else going on with them.
Almost everywhere I go in Winston-Salem, I see people wearing masks and keeping their distance. It’s so respectful, so encouraging. I’m sure they include Democrats and Republicans. I wish people in the federal government could get along as well as we can with our neighbors. Maybe we need to start electing a different kind of politician to office.
That Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois seems smart.
In any event, Cooper is doing the right thing, as are local business owners and customers and everyone else who is working to end this thing. My thanks to everyone who is fighting the virus however they can.
Susan Griffey
Winston-Salem
Radical proposals
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and the Republicans harp on the radical leftist agenda of the Biden administration. Even if their characterization were accurate, what exactly is bad or unexpected about a president doing what he promised he would do if elected?
Moreover, what exactly is radical about policy proposals that enjoy broad public support, such as upping the minimum wage? Opponents express concern about the impact an increase would have on small businesses. What would actually be radical is reframing this concern as an issue of a business’s right to legally exist and operate. Really, why should a business that can’t pay its employees a living wage be allowed to be in business, especially if employees require taxpayer-funded subsidies and services? This is a question worth asking.
The Republicans, during the Trump reign of error, were fond of reminding us that elections have consequences. But, of course, why should we expect them to abide by the same principle or rule of governing when a Democrat gets elected? Their consistent application of shifting justifications to oppose anything and everything might otherwise be labeled hypocrisy, but, as Michael Gerson points out (“The party of white grievance,” March 4), hypocrisy requires the existence of a standard.