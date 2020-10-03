The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Not an aberration
As a physician I am writing to express my concern about the recent changes in the postal system and the potentially serious impact on the health of the vast number of people in our state and country who depend on the delivery of medications through the postal system. I personally depend on the postal system to deliver my medication and have experienced firsthand a significant delay in delivery of medication prescribed to control my blood pressure and prevent stroke. I suspect this is not an aberration but is being experienced by thousands of citizens all over the country.
Indeed, when I called my pharmaceutical benefits management provider, it acknowledged this has become a problem. I would like to think the well-being of their constituents would be of concern our representatives in the U.S. Congress. As a physician to many of these good people, I certainly have concerns about the impact of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and his lack of concern, his disregard or sense of responsibility, indeed his oblivion regarding the impact of his policy on the well-being of the people he is charged to serve. It seems beyond unwise to trust the delivery of important, and, in some cases, life-saving medications to a man whose vast wealth was achieved by delivering unsolicited junk mail to the masses.
Dr. John Myracle
Pfafftown
Changes
Following Tuesday night’s debate, the presidential debate commission said it will adopt changes to its format to avoid a repeat of Tuesday’s chaotic fiasco.
This would not be necessary if the Republicans were running an adult.
Peter Ro
Winston-Salem
Cooper's decisions
I really hope that fellow North Carolinians understand how Gov. Roy Cooper’s decisions have directly hurt those who live in this great state.
As someone who makes a living in the basketball industry, Cooper’s decision to keep gyms closed has hurt my ability to earn income and care for my family. There is no reason that we were the last state in the country to open our gyms. Anyone who owns a bar, bowling alley, gym or restaurant has really felt the effects of Cooper’s decisions to keep us in lockdown.
Those who lost jobs and had problems with receiving unemployment should also be upset with Cooper. Vote Dan Forest in and help restore our great economy.
Cooper has been directly responsible for the losses by many in this state and he has to go!
James Blackburn
Winston-Salem
Don’t panic
So President Trump’s reason for not warning Americans about the dangerous coronavirus was that he didn’t want to create a panic? Actually, I believe him. He didn’t want to create a panic ... in the stock market. And he wanted to give his rich donors an opportunity to sell off stocks that would soon plummet. We all remember Sen. Richard Burr’s stock sales, for example.
I just hope that I am never in a house fire with this guy. He probably wouldn’t yell “Fire!” for fear of causing a panic. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of Americans have died needlessly because of his playing down the seriousness of this pandemic. Shame on Trump and shame on the Republicans who failed to hold him to account! They all have blood on their hands.
It is time to vote for common sense and compassion. It is time to vote for Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, Gov. Roy Cooper, Cal Cunningham, Attorney General Josh Stein, Rep. Yvonne Holley, N.C. Secretary of State Elaine Marshall, Ronnie Chatterji, Jen Mangrum, Terri LeGrand, Dan Besse and every other Democrat up and down the ballot!
Jo Ann Mount
Winston-Salem
Supports small businesses
As a member of the N.C. Leadership Council of the National Federation of Independent Business, I am writing in support of state Sen. Joyce Krawiec. Her campaign for reelection to the N.C. Senate has been endorsed by the NFIB NC PAC based on her voting record in support of small businesses and the free enterprise system.
Small businesses employ 92% of all workers in North Carolina and create 72% of all new jobs in our state. Sen. Krawiec's support of these businesses is especially important during these turbulent economic times.
Ron Joyce
Lewisville
A notable endorsement
In its 175-year history, Scientific American has never endorsed a presidential candidate, but this year, the editorial board stated that they are compelled to endorse for the next president of the United States — Joe Biden.
The most compelling reason is the mishandling of COVID-19 by President Trump. Also, Trump has attacked protections of the environment and agencies of public science and research that helps in the preparation of this nation for its largest challenges and medical care.
Biden offers plans that are fact-based to protect the environment, our economy and our health. Those proposals and others put forth by Biden can get our nation back on a sound course for a more equitable, more prosperous and a safer future.
Please read “From Fear to Hope” in the October 2020 issue of Scientific American for details supporting the endorsement of Joe Biden by the board of editors of Scientific American.
Avery G. Church
Clemmons
'Free stuff'
After decades of conservatives asserting that Americans’ votes could be bought with “free stuff,” it looks like President Trump decided to get in on the action. That’s no doubt why he’s offering a whole $200 — two-hundred dollars, y’all! — to senior citizens — using their own tax money (“Trump makes health care pitch,” Sept. 25).
He also found the election season to be the perfect time to release his health care plan — or, rather his health care goals, to the applause of members of his administration.
See, he’s going to eliminate the law that requires coverage of preexisting conditions, and replace that law with an executive order, which he can rescind at any time. Whew! I feel relieved.
Leland Stoat
Winston-Salem
Realistic
The Sept. 29 letter “Winner” about winning the lottery is so far-fetched. Let me give you a more realistic critique of our U.S. Postal Service.
I am 84 years old. I have been sending checks via USPS since I was 16 years old to pay bills. In all those many years, you do the math, I have never had one not delivered on time.
All I can say is thanks, USPS, for your dependability during all these years, and thanks to all my delivery carriers as sometimes I even received a check. These were on time, also.
Last, I have already voted, by mail, and my vote has been tabulated.
Ralph Nelson
Kernersville
