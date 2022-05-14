The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Drastic measures

We’ve all heard the expression “reaching across the aisle.” I’ve spoken to many Democrats and independents who are disappointed with the current situation in our country. While there are differences between the parties, I believe Democrats realize their party has been hijacked by a radical agenda that even reaches beyond our shores. They realize now the party they love and support has changed drastically, including the realization that they have helped elect a president who is having serious cognitive issues and is not really in control of his agenda.

There are conservative best-selling books, highly footnoted to support their positions, pointing out the agenda of those who would like to fundamentally change America to conform with a much different global worldview. CNN, the benchmark of cable news in the beginning, is now struggling to keep viewers.

I believe the November elections will be pivotal in keeping America “America” and the majority of Democrats and independents will take the drastic measure of “reaching across the aisle” and voting Republican.

None of us — Republican, Democrat or independent — may like what former President Trump said, but an honest appraisal of his accomplishments in four years having a positive effect for all Americans have been greatly diminished if not eliminated in a year and a half. Saving our country will begin with drastic change back to the fundamentals that made us great, bringing our country back to the center.

The “red wave” in November will be full of “blue water”!

Joe Eskridge Sr.

Lewisville

Digging deeper

The author of the May 6 letter “God’s principles” implies that the Sixth Commandment, “Thou shall not kill,” applies to the unborn. Yet, the same book in which we find the Ten Commandments states in Exodus 21:22 that if you kill a person, the punishment is life for life. But if a woman has a miscarriage caused by the violence of another and the woman survives, the person who caused the miscarriage just pays a fine. In other words, life in the womb is seen differently than life outside the womb. It seems Scripture is more nuanced than the blanket assertion of the writer.

I like Sister Joan Chittister’s statement: “I do not believe that just because you are opposed to abortion, that that makes you pro-life. In fact, I think in many cases, your morality is deeply lacking if all you want is a child born but not a child fed, a child educated, a child housed. And why would I think that you don’t? Because you don’t want any tax money to go there. That’s not pro-life. That’s pro-birth. We need a much broader conversation on what the morality of pro-life is.”

The Rev. Duke Ison

Winston-Salem

All stakeholders involved

Counter to what is being said to the media by some folks, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education and the district has done a great job in making sure that the 300-member volunteer team that worked on revisions to the Student Code of Character, Conduct and Support was composed of all relevant stakeholders — especially parents (“Proposed code of conduct is ready for public feedback,” May 11). Thank you for making sure that parents were involved in the conversation and could provide valuable input as improvements to the code were being discussed.

The transparency of this group’s work was displayed at last week’s school board meeting — and this approach of parent engagement in problem-solving is exactly the right approach, and what we need to continue to have going forward. The board voted to hold public comment forums to continue providing transparency of process and show this board’s dedication to listening to and considering what parents think about the proposed changes.

I want to personally thank the board for transparency and parent involvement and encourage parents to learn about the proposed code improvements and participate in person or online in the forums this week. Full details are at www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/code.

Angela Levine

Winston-Salem