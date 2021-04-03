The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Let’s protect the children
Many unfortunate issues do and will affect children: poverty and child abuse and family trauma and violence, racial injustice, lack of adequate health care, potential climate change adversities, etc., etc., etc., the list goes on and on and on.
I am 73 years old, never married, never fathered any children, a secular, humanist agnostic who believes in science and reason. It was announced today that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is very effective and safe for most teenagers. I consider that very, very good news, except! What about the “anti-vaxxers” who refuse for whatever reason to take the vaccine? Some for religious reasons, some for fear of potential side effects, some as political grandstanding.
According to reputable news accounts, approximately one-half of the members of one political party of the U.S. House of Representatives refuse to be vaccinated. Evidence exists that although children are not as susceptible to COVID-19 and the aftermath, some do contract the disease and die.
The new very rational director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, states that the vaccine is very effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19. I respect all adults who help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 scourge. Incidentally, I am of sufficient age to remember as a child receiving the Salk vaccine against polio and as a young adult the Sabin vaccine booster!
Douglas Livengood
Winston-Salem
Politically astute
As an independent, I’ve found that the truth is usually not left or right, but somewhere in the middle.
Judging from what I’ve read, I’d guess that government officials in Georgia caught an earful from Republican constituents after the 2020 election. There were a whole lot of people who were convinced that the election had been stolen from them — and these people were mad as hell.
Gov. Brian Kemp and the Republican legislature knew there was nothing they could do to change the election, but they had to appease their constituents so they could keep their jobs.
So they started writing new voter restrictions. If nothing else, in 2022, they could say, “We did everything we could to prevent cheating. This time you’ve got to accept the results.”
Now, if the new rules happen to tilt the board in their favor, that’s OK, too. Even though they took steps to make it look like they were being fair — like providing two weekends of early voting — they also couldn’t help putting their thumbs on the scales a little bit.
They’re Republicans. That’s what they do.
They probably expected to be sued, too. They know that they can lose a court case or two and still keep most of their restrictions.
They’ve done the smart, politically astute thing.
Personally, I hope Democrats win Georgia again in 2022, just out of curiosity for how Georgia Republicans would respond. With every restriction they want in place, will they still deny the election outcome?
Raymond Deal
Winston-Salem
Georgia ‘cancel culture’
So let me see if I’ve got this straight.
The Georgia legislature pushed new laws to suppress voting.
Delta Air Lines, based in Georgia, spoke against the restrictions. (So did Coca Cola and JPMorgan Chase.)
The Georgia House then passed a bill to strip Delta specifically of a tax break worth tens of millions of dollars annually. Fortunately, the Georgia Senate isn’t meeting, so the bill won’t go anywhere, but House Republicans still hoped to intimidate Delta into shutting up.
That is, literally, government trying to censor a business.
Isn’t that what Republicans say “cancel culture” is?