The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Fair judgment?

While reading “Judge: Wake DA can prosecute Stein campaign” (Aug. 16), I noticed that the report said that an obscure state law prohibited people from intentionally making false and defamatory statements. But N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein’s campaign said the law violates First Amendment protections for free speech.

Therein resides the problem. If politicians were held to the standard of not spreading lies and defamatory statements, democracy would be insured. Let them stand on their merits and not a foundation of lies.

Paul Jordan

Winston-Salem

Some good news

This summer being short on good news, it was good to hear that the U.S. House and Senate has passed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 and now it has been signed into law by President Biden.

The climate change portion, which is now law and safe from the whims of the Supreme Court, has $161 billion in new tax credits, clean electricity incentives and incentives to encourage consumers to purchase electric vehicles and improve the energy efficiency of their homes. It also funds efforts to reduce methane, another greenhouse gas. Clean electricity incentives will also create jobs for electrical and mechanical engineers, electricians and machinists, to name a few.

The act now allows the U.S. government to negotiate the price of some medicines on behalf of seniors on Medicare. Who would oppose sensible climate change responses and lower medication expenses?

In the Senate, there were no Republican supporters. Our Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis voted against it. They continue to show no regret for the climate change that will affect our common home, or an opportunity to have lower medical expenses.

I recall a line from a Tennessee Ernie Ford song that would apply to them: “St. Peter, don’t you call them ’cause they can’t go, they owe their souls to Big Pharma and Coal.”

Henry Fansler

Lewisville

Look over here

No sycophantic praise for President Biden can erase the shame and disaster of the year-old withdrawal from Afghanistan. That country is suffering because the U.S. withdrew its protection on Biden’s watch.

No praise for Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson or Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough can deflect the fact that crime waves are increasing in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.

COVID is deadly, but Gov. Roy Cooper says, “Never mind, go back to work.”

This is our government run by Democrats. Look over here. Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain.

Gary C. Parent

Winston-Salem

Liberty and equality

When our children were in seventh grade in our local New Jersey public school, the first chapter in their American history book emphasized using a primary source when doing factual research. This was top of my mind during the last seven months while participating in a civics class led by Journal columnist the Rev. Byron Williams.

We read and discussed: the Declaration of Independence, the amendments to the Constitution, Frederick Douglass’ Fourth of July address, Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, summaries of several key Supreme Court decisions, some of the Federalist Papers and other documents. I learned more about the National Constitution Center, which has interactive content, discussions by legal professors and explanations of amendments (constitutioncenter.org).

What a great opportunity to focus on these historical documents and share thoughts with other civic-minded folks! Williams explained the historical context of the documents and emphasized “our civic virtue of liberty and equality.”

Reading these documents is a reminder of our civic responsibility to research political candidates’ platforms before we vote. Would the lawmaker work to create laws based on our civic virtue of liberty and equality? Will the candidate work for the common good?

Using primary sources to research facts and understand our laws can help us all bring our civic virtue of liberty and equality into reality. This fall, please vote for candidates who value our civic virtue.

Julie Coulter

Winston-Salem