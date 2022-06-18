The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Protest choices

While I may disagree with why the Forsyth County Republican Men’s Club protested the drag queen story time held by Bookmarks on June 18, I certainly wholeheartedly support their right to nonviolently do so. What I wonder, however, is why I have not heard about the club publicly protesting assault rifles and gun violence against children, which have been statistically proven to be much more harmful, in fact much more deadly, than any harm or death that might occur from attending a story hour hosted by a drag queen.

One might argue that having one’s children witness discrimination against a drag queen is more harmful to children, especially those who later identify as LGBTQ+, as explained in "Groups to protest bookstore's drag queen story time" (June 16). So, again, Forsyth County Republican Men’s Club, I just wonder why this is what you choose to protest.

The Rev. Sheryl Wells

Winston-Salem

Not good enough

The writer of the June 16 letter “Guilt by association” fears that High Point University’s new law school dean, Mark Martin, might be a victim of “guilt by association” because of his association with former President Trump while Trump was scheming to cheat the 2020 election. The problem is that pretty much everyone associated with Trump is guilty of something.

Trump associates former Gen. Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, Steve Bannon and Roger Stone were all convicted of serious crimes before Trump pardoned them. Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani lost his license to practice law in New York because of his “false and misleading statements” about the election and his lawyer Sidney Powell just announced that the Texas Bar Association has served her with official disbarment papers for the same reason. Trump’s one-time personal lawyer Michael Cohen was disbarred in New York after pleading guilty to lying to Congress.

The former White House chief of staff under Trump, Mark Meadows, is currently being investigated by the North Carolina SBI for possible voter fraud.

For God’s sake, who knows and hires so many criminals?

If Martin’s not guilty of something, he may be the only one.

Considering Trump’s character and track record and continued insistence on spreading the Big Lie, HPU and Martin owe it to every supporter to reveal just what Martin’s role was in Trump’s attempt to overthrow the election. “Attorney-client privilege” isn’t good enough.

Jane Freemont Gibson

Winston-Salem

A better plan

Yes, the idea of providing free gas with free EV charges is ridiculous (“Fuel bill aims at making point,” June 16). But so is the idea of transitioning to electric vehicles before they’re affordable.

It’s silly and typically Republican paranoid to think there’s a plan to keep the price of gas high to force us to switch over. For one thing, the Democrats aren’t that organized. For another, they’d like to be reelected in November.

But the current situation is going to be blamed on Democrats and I can’t say they don’t deserve it. President Biden should have had a better plan for switching from fossil fuel to electric — or should have made Sen. Elizabeth Warren Secretary of the Interior.

Richard Olsen

Winston-Salem

Forms of nature

What I find truly queer (1950’s definition of "weird or strange") is that huge numbers of individuals can profess to believe that there is a divine source that created the “Heavens and the Earth and everything that is in it” plus teach “judge not, lest thee be judged” and then turn around and condemn a proclivity that is proven natural in forms of nature other than human.

Reference the children’s book "And Tango Makes Three," by Justin Richardson and Peter Parnell, illustrated by Henry Cole, published by Simon & Schuster Books.

This massive mindset of intolerance and condemnation truly flummoxes me.

Riely Woosely

Pfafftown