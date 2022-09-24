The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Undermining education

I hope we can all agree that public education is the bedrock of our communities and our democracy. Unfortunately, not everyone is in favor of a strong public school system. Some N.C. politicians and conservative think tanks have been pushing for the privatization of education and other ways to undermine public education. In order to achieve their goals, they don’t give public schools the resources they need to be successful. They don’t value teachers and staff and compensate them fairly.

In 2021, 42 states spent more than North Carolina on public schools. Last year, we ranked 34th in teacher pay. Our per-student spending is 30% less than the U.S. average.

In a few weeks, we will be electing new school board members. Are you paying attention? Some candidates are backed by outside conservative groups who are trying to confuse and scare us. Don’t fall for it. Make sure you elect candidates who fully support public education, our teachers and staff. The future of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools depends on our votes. Please do your research!

Valerie Brockenbrough

Winston-Salem

Agreement

I completely agree with the other letter writers that the change to the comics and puzzles page is a disaster. I need a magnifying glass now to see the Jumble. Dagwood and Blondie have disappeared, in print and online.

Why did this happen? I can only assume it is to save paper and ink costs. Whatever the reason, it is a terrible change.

Rick Reed

Winston-Salem

Passionate

Predictably, there are readers who are unhappy about the recent changes to the comics and puzzles page, but I am not among them. I appreciate the larger format of the crossword and I don’t miss the comic strips that have been moved to the electronic edition. I know how to find them if I truly am interested.

However, it is encouraging to observe that there are still people who are passionate about their newspaper!

Donna Hatchett

Winston-Salem

Drawing attention

I agree that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew off the handle — especially since he doesn’t live in a border state and bear the brunt of unbridled immigration. No doubt there’s a little political ambition behind his involvement.

But he was right to draw attention to the problem of the porous border (“Mistreating the stranger,” Sept. 22). And he didn’t put anyone’s safety at risk. He knew the asylum seekers would be seen to.

He’s also right that sanctuary cities, if they believe in supporting immigrants, should do their part. Right now it’s the red states that are overwhelmed by too many people with no jobs and no place to go.

I don’t want these people to suffer. I don’t want anyone to suffer. But our immigration program is broken and President Biden isn’t doing enough to fix it and that’s indisputable.

Gary C. Parent

Winston-Salem

Recent cuts

We’ve been Journal customers for more than 50 years and seen a decline in the quality of your publication. You cut Ron Morris’s birding column and now Cryptoquote and the comics.

Why include the new ones, “Pickles” and “Crabgrass” and continue with “The Argyle Sweater” and cut out “Zits,” “Lola” and “Baldo,” among others? Why drop some we’ve become used to reading in favor of these? You don’t even carry them online. Tsk, tsk!

Cynthia Thompson

Clemmons

Fear of books

A near-record 1,651 books have been challenged with bans from libraries this year, according to the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom — largely books about race, gender and sexual identity. Nobody forces anyone to read these books — one must decide to go to the library and check them out.

The people who are challenging these books are afraid of knowledge. They’re afraid their children will learn things they don’t know and think differently from them. They’re afraid that they’re wrong and people will learn what’s right.

If reading is what keeps me from being that afraid, I’ll read every day. And I’ll read what they tell me not to read.

They should have learned long ago: Book-banners are never the good guys.

Bonnie G. Vaughn

Winston-Salem