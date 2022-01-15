 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters
0 Comments
The Readers’ Forum

The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Supreme Court has stopped a major push by the Biden administration to boost the nation's COVID-19 vaccination rate, a requirement that employees at large businesses get a vaccine or test regularly and wear a mask on the job. At the same time, the court is allowing the administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate for most health care workers in the U.S. Helix Virtual Medicine offers COVID-19 testing for employers who wish to test their employees. While the mandate has been halted, the company says it still has high demand for businesses using its service. The court's orders Thursday during a spike in coronavirus cases were a mixed bag for the administration. The court's conservative majority concluded the administration overstepped its authority by seeking to impose the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's vaccine-or-test rule on U.S. businesses with at least 100 employees.

Simplicity

I like simplicity.

Step 1: Get vaccinated.

Step 2: Everyone can then return to work and school.

Step 3: Supply and demand return to normal as a result.

Step 4: People are happier and kinder to one another.

Step 5: Kinder people vote for representatives who are of a like mind.

There, problems solved.

Diane Linville

Kernersville

Overwhelming evidence

Many Americans who wholeheartedly accept the efficacy of medical science 99% of the time refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The evidence is overwhelming that getting the vaccine protects an individual from getting a serious case of COVID and helps stop the spread of the disease to the elderly and other vulnerable populations. These anti-vaxxers are not stupid or mean. They are misguided by politicians and other con men who fearmonger for profit. The creation of the vaccine was a great accomplishment under President Trump’s administration, and he has been vaccinated and promotes the vaccine.

I beg the anti-vaxxers to reassess their understanding of this disease and get vaccinated for their benefit, their families’ benefit and the country’s benefit.

David Greenwood

Wilkesboro

With empathy

The film title “To Sir, with Love” is being applied to Sidney Poitier to honor his life. It recalls his portrayal of a teacher who inspires a group of difficult teens while maintaining his dignity and restraint in spite of all odds.

Having retired years ago from demanding but satisfying years in the classroom, I read with pride the Journal’s account of the meeting of disappointed teachers with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board (“Teacher raises reduced,” Jan. 12). These educators are earning the raise they were promised — and more — in today’s difficult landscape that is public education.

In a time when many protests become raucous or violent, these adults — suddenly deprived of what had been promised — expressed empathy and understanding for the people who made the error. Their composure while seeking relief should force our community to find a way to reverse the mistake.

Diana Calaway

Winston-Salem

A free people

Thank you for your Jan. 13 editorial “Court’s disappointing, anti-democracy decision,” pointing out that the gerrymandering that Republicans are practicing in North Carolina will cheat citizens out of fair representation.

According to PlanScore.org, if overall votes were evenly split in future elections to mirror the number of voters in the state, Republicans would win 64 out of 120 legislative districts and 32 of the 50 state senate districts. But winning that majority isn’t good enough for them. Actually having to work with their Democratic counterparts would prevent them from forcing their will on the residents of the state.

They are, essentially, cheating to win elections — just what they accuse Democrats of doing. The hypocrisy is stunning.

I hope the N.C. Supreme Court will see fit to stop this travesty of justice. If they don’t, we will no longer be a free people.

Ronnie Miller

Winston-Salem

Into the future

Why are people worried about the price of gas when our nation is transitioning to electric vehicles?

I understand, it’s money. But if we achieve the “energy independence” conservatives desire by drilling for more oil, that’s just going to keep us addicted to a dangerous fossil fuel that we all know is harmful to human health and that of our environment.

We’ve lost the ability to see more than five minutes into the future. How about a little suffering now to ease our pain later?

Malcolm Ramsey

Winston-Salem

How to write us

Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Readers' Forum: This is why
Letters

The Readers' Forum: This is why

In response to the Jan. 9 letter “Move on,” the fact that former President Trump and so many of his followers refuse to “move on” from the Big Lie is the reason President Biden and others must continue to condemn the events of Jan. 6, 2021, so vociferously.

The Readers' Forum: Support Biden's efforts
Letters

The Readers' Forum: Support Biden's efforts

COVID has been a bear; we have to learn on the fly as the science information progresses and changes. Biden is not omniscient nor is anyone else. Let's be supportive of his efforts to help us live our healthiest lives. I don't know anyone who would want to take this on.

The Readers' Forum: Test administrators needed
Letters

The Readers' Forum: Test administrators needed

While other large N.C. school districts like Mecklenburg and Wake counties have made free COVID testing a priority for their students and staff through a variety of public-private medical partnerships, Forsyth County families are returning to school without adequate testing access in the midst of the omicron variant surge.

The Readers' Forum: Speaking for ...
Letters

The Readers' Forum: Speaking for ...

As I read the latest chapter in the seemingly never-ending saga of North Carolina voter ID laws, I cannot help but be perplexed by the opposition of the NAACP and others when poll after poll shows over 75% of all Black (and white) Americans support voter IDs.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert