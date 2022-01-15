The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Simplicity
I like simplicity.
Step 1: Get vaccinated.
Step 2: Everyone can then return to work and school.
Step 3: Supply and demand return to normal as a result.
Step 4: People are happier and kinder to one another.
Step 5: Kinder people vote for representatives who are of a like mind.
There, problems solved.
Diane Linville
Kernersville
Overwhelming evidence
Many Americans who wholeheartedly accept the efficacy of medical science 99% of the time refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The evidence is overwhelming that getting the vaccine protects an individual from getting a serious case of COVID and helps stop the spread of the disease to the elderly and other vulnerable populations. These anti-vaxxers are not stupid or mean. They are misguided by politicians and other con men who fearmonger for profit. The creation of the vaccine was a great accomplishment under President Trump’s administration, and he has been vaccinated and promotes the vaccine.
I beg the anti-vaxxers to reassess their understanding of this disease and get vaccinated for their benefit, their families’ benefit and the country’s benefit.
David Greenwood
Wilkesboro
With empathy
The film title “To Sir, with Love” is being applied to Sidney Poitier to honor his life. It recalls his portrayal of a teacher who inspires a group of difficult teens while maintaining his dignity and restraint in spite of all odds.
Having retired years ago from demanding but satisfying years in the classroom, I read with pride the Journal’s account of the meeting of disappointed teachers with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board (“Teacher raises reduced,” Jan. 12). These educators are earning the raise they were promised — and more — in today’s difficult landscape that is public education.
In a time when many protests become raucous or violent, these adults — suddenly deprived of what had been promised — expressed empathy and understanding for the people who made the error. Their composure while seeking relief should force our community to find a way to reverse the mistake.
Diana Calaway
Winston-Salem
A free people
Thank you for your Jan. 13 editorial “Court’s disappointing, anti-democracy decision,” pointing out that the gerrymandering that Republicans are practicing in North Carolina will cheat citizens out of fair representation.
According to PlanScore.org, if overall votes were evenly split in future elections to mirror the number of voters in the state, Republicans would win 64 out of 120 legislative districts and 32 of the 50 state senate districts. But winning that majority isn’t good enough for them. Actually having to work with their Democratic counterparts would prevent them from forcing their will on the residents of the state.
They are, essentially, cheating to win elections — just what they accuse Democrats of doing. The hypocrisy is stunning.
I hope the N.C. Supreme Court will see fit to stop this travesty of justice. If they don’t, we will no longer be a free people.
Ronnie Miller
Winston-Salem
Into the future
Why are people worried about the price of gas when our nation is transitioning to electric vehicles?
I understand, it’s money. But if we achieve the “energy independence” conservatives desire by drilling for more oil, that’s just going to keep us addicted to a dangerous fossil fuel that we all know is harmful to human health and that of our environment.
We’ve lost the ability to see more than five minutes into the future. How about a little suffering now to ease our pain later?
Malcolm Ramsey
Winston-Salem