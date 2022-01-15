The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Simplicity

Overwhelming evidence

The evidence is overwhelming that getting the vaccine protects an individual from getting a serious case of COVID and helps stop the spread of the disease to the elderly and other vulnerable populations. These anti-vaxxers are not stupid or mean. They are misguided by politicians and other con men who fearmonger for profit. The creation of the vaccine was a great accomplishment under President Trump’s administration, and he has been vaccinated and promotes the vaccine.