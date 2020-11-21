The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Intentional ignorance
As the COVID-19 pandemic rages and expands I am stunned by the behavior of many of our fellow Americans. There is an arrogance that seems to be borne of so-called American exceptionalism that gives justification for people to behave in ways that endanger others.
There is an intentional ignorance and incredible selfishness among people who feel that their rejection of measures to slow/contain the virus (like mask-wearing, social distancing and avoiding crowds) is their right as an American. They show no interest in or commitment to the common good.
It is time that we who know better clearly expresses to such people that this attitude and behavior are unacceptable.
Dr. Thomas Ginn
Winston-Salem
Maybe not
According to the writer of the Nov. 19 letter “Evening the score,” Republican legislators rejected Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland in 2016 to even the score for the Democrats rejecting nominee Robert Bork in 1987.
“Seeking revenge” is probably not as strong a defense of Republican behavior as the writer thinks, but OK.
It’s strange, though, that they didn’t try to take their revenge on Clinton nominees Ruth Bader Ginsburg (1993) or Stephen Breyer (1994), or on Obama nominees Sonia Sotomayor (2009) or Elena Kagan (2010). Instead, they waited … for what, exactly?
One must admire a group of people that holds a grudge for almost 30 years. Or maybe not. Maybe that's part of what's wrong with politics these days.
Lonnie Kirkman
Winston-Salem
Common ground
It is apparent that the writer of the Nov. 18 letter “Gratifying condemnation” does not like Allen Johnson’s Nov. 16 column, “Dear Trump voters: Help me understand why.” Rather than take the opportunity to provide understanding, the writer criticizes Johnson for asking for help.
Sadly, the letter confirms one of Johnson’s speculations — there are (at least) two realities, and may provide credence to another — maybe there never was common ground.
Charles Ibele
Clemmons
Surely not
The question — why vote for President Trump? — has been asked and many answers offered. It’s because the answers seem so inadequate — so lacking in intelligence and human empathy — that the questioners continue to ask. Surely that can’t be the reason. It doesn’t make sense.
The answers include Trump’s strong opposition to abortion, which I’m tempted to think is legitimate. But all of the other 2016 Republican candidates opposed abortion — there was still some other reason Trump won his party’s nomination.
And in 2020, the concern for unborn fetuses seemed to come at the expense of other life, including refugees at the Southern border who are fleeing murder and victims of coronavirus. I’m not sure “pro-life” is an accurate term. In fact, I’m sure it’s not.
We hear that Trump was good for the economy. But are a few extra dollars — which increases, let’s not forget, the out-of-control national deficit — really more important than clean air and water, which Trump sacrificed in order to boost industry? Is it more important than the constant stream of lies and egotistical temper tantrums coming from the Oval Office? Is it more important than the emboldened racists who took their inspiration from Trump? Is it more important than the possible loss of health care access for 20 million Americans?
Those seem very shallow reasons to lose a nation’s character and reputation.
Surely there has to be a better reason — or one more honest, if still hidden.
Calling me “condescending,” incidentally, wouldn’t disprove my premise.
William B. Perry
Winston-Salem
Unhelpful
Journal executive editorial page editor Allen Johnson abused his privilege in my opinion with an unhelpful column (“Dear Trump voters: Help me understand why,” Nov 16).
Yes, our country is divided. Imagine the Grand Canyon with half on each side. The Journal does not print enough newspaper to bridge the gap.
Johnson could have talked to his neighbors.
Paul Armstrong
Winston-Salem
