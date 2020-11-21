The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Intentional ignorance

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages and expands I am stunned by the behavior of many of our fellow Americans. There is an arrogance that seems to be borne of so-called American exceptionalism that gives justification for people to behave in ways that endanger others.

There is an intentional ignorance and incredible selfishness among people who feel that their rejection of measures to slow/contain the virus (like mask-wearing, social distancing and avoiding crowds) is their right as an American. They show no interest in or commitment to the common good.

It is time that we who know better clearly expresses to such people that this attitude and behavior are unacceptable.

Dr. Thomas Ginn

Winston-Salem

Maybe not

According to the writer of the Nov. 19 letter “Evening the score,” Republican legislators rejected Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland in 2016 to even the score for the Democrats rejecting nominee Robert Bork in 1987.

“Seeking revenge” is probably not as strong a defense of Republican behavior as the writer thinks, but OK.