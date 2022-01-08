The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

President Biden’s speech on Jan. 6 was shameful. Rather than try to mend the divisions between Americans, he kept pointing the finger at former President Trump and congressional Republicans.

The attack happened, yes, and it was harmful, yes. And it was inspired by former President Trump and his Big Lie.

But some counts say that 100,000 people attended the rally, while fewer than 1,000 have been accused of crimes. The vast majority of protesters were peaceful. Isn’t that the argument that defends Black Lives Matter?

It happened and now it’s over. It’s time to move on.

Kevin Fields

Winston-Salem

Very suspicious

“Certain dates echo throughout history, including dates that instantly remind all who have lived through them where they were, and what they were doing when our democracy came under assault,” Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday, commemorating those injured in the Capitol attack. She mentioned the dates of the attack on Pearl Harbor and 9/11, the date of the terrorist attack on the Twin Towers in New York City.