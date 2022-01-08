The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Passenger rail is vital
Population projections indicate exponential growth leading all the way to 2040. North Carolina has seen high rates of growth and shows no signs of slowing.
A passenger rail (“City plans push to bring back passenger rail,” Dec. 27) won’t simply be “nice”; it is vital for sustainable growth and economic stability. Widening freeways will help, but will only exacerbate harmful carbon emissions. Plus, electrical vehicles aren’t economically feasible for all drivers. A train is cheaper for the general populace, connects rural cities to metro centers and lets congested freeways breathe.
Legislators need not look far to find “marketability.” Trends already point to growth, in both population and the housing market. The money is there, and the Winston-Salem City Council is smitten with the possibility. But if they are to be serious about this endeavor, a plan was needed yesterday.
A passenger rail would further legitimize Winston-Salem as a center for growth and innovation. This is a “once-in-a-generation investment in America.” The time is nigh.
Troy Chavez
Winston-Salem
Move on
President Biden’s speech on Jan. 6 was shameful. Rather than try to mend the divisions between Americans, he kept pointing the finger at former President Trump and congressional Republicans.
The attack happened, yes, and it was harmful, yes. And it was inspired by former President Trump and his Big Lie.
But some counts say that 100,000 people attended the rally, while fewer than 1,000 have been accused of crimes. The vast majority of protesters were peaceful. Isn’t that the argument that defends Black Lives Matter?
It happened and now it’s over. It’s time to move on.
Kevin Fields
Winston-Salem
Very suspicious
“Certain dates echo throughout history, including dates that instantly remind all who have lived through them where they were, and what they were doing when our democracy came under assault,” Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday, commemorating those injured in the Capitol attack. She mentioned the dates of the attack on Pearl Harbor and 9/11, the date of the terrorist attack on the Twin Towers in New York City.
Some conservatives pundits objected. They said she was exaggerating the importance of the attack and that comparing the Jan. 6 attack to those historic dates belittled them.
Former Vice President Dick Cheney, on the other hand, when asked why he attended the Jan. 6 commemoration, said, “It’s an important historical event. You can’t overestimate how important it is.”
The people who want to minimize the attack seem very suspicious to me. They claim that Harris and other Democrats have a political objective, but it’s pretty clear that they have a political objective of their own.
The American people deserve the truth — the full truth — about that day and I don’t want Harris or anyone else to quit pushing until we get it.
Evan Fisher
Winston-Salem A tireless
advocate
Our community lost an epochal figure recently in Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin. Her accomplishments are many and well-known to those inside Forsyth County and indeed in quarters around the state and country.
She was a woman guided by a moral compass that always sought to find goodness in others.
She was a tireless advocate for what she thought was right but always did so with a measure of dignity and respect that is lost in current public discourse. She was a person who embraced change, realizing that change brought forth growth and growth made her community better.
Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin did much to make Winston-Salem and Forsyth County a better place live, work, learn and play. What more fitting tribute could we pay her memory than to carry forth the same principles that formed the foundation of who she was: principles of respect, tolerance, fairness, kindness and a genuine desire to learn from everyone she met.
Don Dwiggins
Winston-Salem