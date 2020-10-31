The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

At least

People struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic may have lost their jobs. Their businesses may have been wiped out. Maybe their health has been affected, or that of their family members or friends.

Democrat traditions

Cal Cunningham has chosen to continue a nearly 100-year Democratic tradition going back to the days of Franklin D. Roosevelt. While serving as president of the country, Roosevelt had affairs with at least two women. Then came the Kennedy brothers, including John F. Kennedy. Their womanizing is a part of their legacy that most people choose to ignore. Lyndon B. Johnson was known for his long-term relationship with his mistress. Then perhaps the most widely publicized and most recent of presidential philandering involved Bill Clinton. The fairly recent story of John Edwards, who was a presidential candidate until his story of infidelity became public, was a continuing line of Democrat presidents and wanna-be's who ignored their marriage vows. But at least John Edwards removed himself from the public eye.