The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Schools aren't prepared
I am the parent of two Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools high school students who are currently not scheduled to return to campus until January of 2021. Last week our family was asked to indicate our selection of hybrid or remote schooling for the duration of Plan B.
We all agree that remote learning is not ideal. It was not the first choice of our teenagers, who initially craved the opportunity to return to school — or rather what they remember school to be. Now that they’ve adjusted to remote learning, they are wary of having to adjust to another way of schooling mid-year. One of our children has a learning difference, and remote learning has been an added challenge. However, we do not feel that Plan B’s two on-campus days every other week will make a remarkable difference for either of our students.
WS/FC teachers have worked incredibly hard to make the transition to remote instruction. The school board is now asking them to have a “can-do attitude” and balance remote and face-to-face instruction while COVID numbers are rising.
We have seen that teachers cannot be sure they will be notified of potential exposure (Moore and Caleb’s Creek elementary schools). If contact tracing isn’t happening now, there’s no evidence that it will happen as more students return to campus.
I am disappointed in the recent actions of the board. The board has not demonstrated the level of concern or leadership necessary to ensure a safe return to campus.
Ryan Leigh Runyon
Winston-Salem
At least
People struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic may have lost their jobs. Their businesses may have been wiped out. Maybe their health has been affected, or that of their family members or friends.
Fortunately, thanks to Republicans, they have a new Supreme Court justice, Amy Coney Barrett.
The Senate didn’t pass any relief for struggling families, but they found time to consolidate power, even if it does delegitimize the court. I guess that’s something.
Phillip Bent
Winston-Salem
Democrat traditions
Cal Cunningham has chosen to continue a nearly 100-year Democratic tradition going back to the days of Franklin D. Roosevelt. While serving as president of the country, Roosevelt had affairs with at least two women. Then came the Kennedy brothers, including John F. Kennedy. Their womanizing is a part of their legacy that most people choose to ignore. Lyndon B. Johnson was known for his long-term relationship with his mistress. Then perhaps the most widely publicized and most recent of presidential philandering involved Bill Clinton. The fairly recent story of John Edwards, who was a presidential candidate until his story of infidelity became public, was a continuing line of Democrat presidents and wanna-be's who ignored their marriage vows. But at least John Edwards removed himself from the public eye.
Cunningham, on the other hand, feels "sorry" for what he did, but in this #MeToo period of our history, sees no reason to drop out of his race for the U.S. Senate. One can only surmise that the #MeToo movement only applies to Republicans and conservatives. And based on the recent letters in your paper, most Democrats see nothing wrong in this approach.
Is anyone else puzzled by this whole scenario?
Michael K. Griffin
Winston-Salem
Addressing real issues
Cal Cunningham’s extramarital affair, like President Trump’s dalliance with Stormy Daniels, has no impact on me or my family. On the other hand, the failure by Sen. Thom Tillis and his Republican colleagues in the Senate to address real issues like our dysfunctional health care system, the threat posed by COVID-19 and the threat to our environment and economy caused by climate change do impact me and my family.
Unlike Thom Tillis, Cal Cunningham will work to fix our broken health care system and will support legislation to transition to a clean energy economy which will create good jobs throughout the state, in rural areas and cities.
We cannot afford four more years of kicking the can down the road on these issues. It is time to elect a senator like Cal Cunningham who will work to improve the lives of North Carolina’s families.
Bill Blancato
Winston-Salem
Women’s rights are right
The Oct. 24 letter “We miss” misses one big point in lamenting the 60 million abortions performed since 1973: these were all unwanted pregnancies. Unwanted pregnancies, unless interrupted, produce unwanted children. Unwanted children tend to be physically abused, mentally abused, even sexually abused. They are neglected, denied an education and often live in poverty (the root cause of many abortions).
Unwanted girls may become pregnant from abuse or by selling their bodies or by the human need to be loved by someone, anyone. Adults abused as children tend to be unemployed and must live on government support or whatever they can hustle. Many abused children grow up to be addicted to opiates, the only solace they have from their chronic mental anguish. Many go on to live lives of learned cruelty and crime. Our prisons are packed with unwanted souls raised in abusive conditions. Imagine 60 million of these innocent but unwanted children thrust into a life of resentment, abuse, poverty and neglect. Welcome to hell, kids!
It does not need to be this way. The best course to prevent both abortion and unwanted children includes supporting science-based sex education and expanding the availability of birth control. Women’s rights are important to reduce the rate of abortions. Support Planned Parenthood.
James Stewart Campbell
Pfafftown
