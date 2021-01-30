The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Done and over

How disappointed I was to read that U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis is walking away from the events of Jan. 6, hoping to clap his hands and call that event done and over. He and many of his Republican colleagues appear more than eager to see this murderous devastation fade like last week’s news.

Tillis has called the impending impeachment trial of former President Trump “a dangerous precedent.” Really? That’s the dangerous precedent that worries him, not the insurrection by Trump loyalists!

Isn’t it remarkable what the scared mind can rationalize?

I implore both our U.S. senators to please let go of partisan politics and instead defend law and order and present themselves as true patriots.