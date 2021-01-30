The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Done and over
How disappointed I was to read that U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis is walking away from the events of Jan. 6, hoping to clap his hands and call that event done and over. He and many of his Republican colleagues appear more than eager to see this murderous devastation fade like last week’s news.
Tillis has called the impending impeachment trial of former President Trump “a dangerous precedent.” Really? That’s the dangerous precedent that worries him, not the insurrection by Trump loyalists!
Isn’t it remarkable what the scared mind can rationalize?
I implore both our U.S. senators to please let go of partisan politics and instead defend law and order and present themselves as true patriots.
The impeachment trial will no doubt reveal even more troubling truths than the already horrifying revelations. Where will they stand when the history is written about this divisive and chilling moment in American politics? I certainly wouldn’t want to be remembered by my grandchildren as a powerful politician who stood weakly on the sidelines, fearful and fantasizing that the future will erase the scars of this great wound, believing that the former president should simply retire after failing to protect our legislators and telling the terrorists, “You are very special people. We love you.”
Diana Greene
Winston-Salem
Support for Trump
What do I have to do to get some representation on the opinion page?
Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen is surprised that Republicans are criticizing Rep. Liz Cheney after she turned her back on former President Trump (“Republicans are attacking … Liz Cheney?” Jan. 29)?
Like it or not, Trump is still important to the Republican Party and any faux Republican who tries to cancel him is going to get pushback from real Republicans. More than 74 million of us voted for him in 2020 and more will likely do so when he runs in 2024. We like where he was taking the country.
Thiessen claims to be a conservative and sometimes pays lip service to Trump. But he’s just another Washington insider and Washington Post RINO, like George Will, Kathleen Parker, Jennifer Rubin and Max Boot, who are trying to be popular with the Washington insider crowd by criticizing Trump. Even evangelical columnist Cal Thomas has turned his back on Trump.
All of these people are more interested in keeping their jobs than in supporting conservatism.
When are you going to run a real conservative columnist who stands by Trump through thick and thin, like his supporters do?
Gary C. Parent
Winston-Salem
No moving on
The attack on Benghazi occurred on Sept. 11, 2012. Three years later, on Oct. 15, 2015, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton testified about Benghazi before a Republican-controlled congressional committee, under oath, for 11 hours.
Three weeks ago, our Capitol was besieged by domestic terrorists inspired and encouraged by former President Trump. There’s evidence to suggest they may have coordinated with members of Congress, also.
But now Republicans want us to move on.
I realize there’s plenty of criticism to go around when it comes to politics, but this is simply wrong, and it’s happening now. No amount of “whataboutism” excuses it.
If Republican senators are too afraid of Trump to hold him accountable, they should resign their offices and let others take over. Americans need a better response to this crisis than “let’s move on.”
Perry Mitchell
Winston-Salem
Innuendo?
The FBI has been warning us for years that white supremacists are a threat to the nation. With the proliferation of white supremacy groups like Proud Boys, it's a serious matter.
President Biden, in his inaugural speech, said that white supremacy was a threat to the country.
Sen. Rand Paul went on Fox News and said this was “thinly veiled innuendo calling us white supremacists, calling us racists.”
On Jan. 26, Rep. Adam Schiff called for a crackdown on domestic white nationalist terrorism.
Fox News broadcaster Tucker Carlson went on the air that night and warned his viewers, “They’re talking about you.”
Why do prominent conservatives think that all of their supporters are white supremacists?
Or are they just framing it that way to try to manipulate their supporters?
Peter Ro
Winston-Salem