The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Duke Energy failed

Reading articles about how Duke Energy explained to the utilities commission about the blackouts on Christmas weekend was disappointing. Frankly, I expected more than hearing it simply say, “We’re so sorry. All our systems failed.”

And I do mean all.

Adequately following the weather forecasts: Nope. Failed. Using its fancy modeling tools to see how much its system could handle: Nope. Failed. Basic operation of power plants: Nope. Failed. Buying extra power backup: Nope. Failed. Managing where and when customers lost and regained power: Nope. Failed. Accurately telling customers what to expect: Nope. Failed.

After all that, if I had a choice in the matter, I’d call up the customer service department and tell Duke Energy it had lost my confidence and my business. But we don’t have a choice here in North Carolina. Duke Energy gets all my electricity money whether it does a good job or not. And it did a wildly bad job, without giving any real, data-backed assurances that it won’t fail catastrophically again the next time it gets especially cold.

North Carolinians deserve a choice — and we definitely deserve better than Duke Energy.

Kaye Romans

Winston-Salem

Think

Impeach President Joe Biden! Get him out of office! Put Vice President Kamala Harris in charge!

I’m not sure Republicans have thought this through.

Helen Batterton

Winston-Salem

Investigations

So the new Republican-led House has created a committee to investigate the supposed “weaponization of the federal government.” What does that even mean? Would that be, like, federal government agencies really doing their jobs well?

The whiny Republicans claim that the federal government has targeted conservatives. But considering their cooperation with and support for the Jan. 6 insurrectionists, conservatives should be targeted. They can’t constantly be shooting texts back and forth with Oath Keepers on the day of the attack, then complain when the Justice Department investigates.

Well, I say they can’t, but they will.

I imagine dozens of interrogations of federal officers and employees that will produce nothing at all.

Rep. Joe Conservative: “Mr. Undersecretary, did you weaponize the federal government against conservatives?”

Undersecretary: “No sir, I did not.”

Joe: “Are you sure?”

Under: “Yes sir, I am.”

Joe: “Well, all right then.”

This is a big waste of taxpayer money by what used to be the fiscally conservative party but is now the nutty party.

Ronnie Miller

Winston-Salem

No classroom police

As a young graduate of Winston-Salem State University, I am appalled at the university’s handling of the recent arrest of a student in the classroom (“WSSU: Police followed rules,” Jan. 12). It is an utter betrayal that law enforcement was allowed by a professor to arrest Leilla Hamoud. There is absolutely no excuse for a non-violent student to be taken out of the classroom in handcuffs and charged for an argument over an apology.

Whether or not university policy was followed, it is a systemic and personal failure of the university employees involved that a 20-year-old student was put into the legal system over a disagreement about an assignment. College students face an enormous amount of pressure as they navigate the higher education system, learn to be an adult and deal with their lives outside of academics. Faculty should be trained and expected to de-escalate and deal with student issues with law enforcement only as an option in violent situations.

Classrooms and student-teacher relationships will never be free and open anywhere as long as there is the threat of police force. HBCUs pride themselves on being safe spaces for students, especially Black and Brown students, to learn and grow in a culture of understanding and respect for the specific struggles their communities face. I stand with Leilla Hamoud; I wish my school would, too.

Jemma Johnson

Winston-Salem