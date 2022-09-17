The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

No mention

The writer of the Sept. 9 letter “Blame Biden” writes that the price of gas has doubled since President Biden took office. He didn’t mention that Biden doesn’t control the price of gas — or that it’s been dropping steadily.

He writes that “interest rates are through the roof.” Forbes says, “So far this year, the Fed has boosted its benchmark federal funds rate four times, taking it from near 0% to a range of between 2.25% and 2.50% in an effort to curb inflation.” That’s not so much — and I thought conservatives hated inflation.

He writes that there are “ridiculous bail laws letting criminals out as soon as they get arrested.” No there aren’t; there are laws that allow alleged criminals out as soon as they can pay their bail — which is a lot easier for white-collar suspects than blue-collar.

I understand hyperbole, but too much is just falsehood.

Am I practicing hyperbole if I say that conservatives are living in a fantasy world detached from reality? Maybe. Maybe not.

Rodney Page

Winston-Salem

True pro-life

There are so many wonderful gifts that political parties, schools and civics organizations could raffle off, and so many wonderful organizations that would, I’m sure, be willing to donate them if asked:

Dinner for two. A weekend at a spa. A tank of gas. A stuffed teddy bear. Fun video games. A waffle maker. Books, for God’s sake.

That Republicans place so much value on firearms (“A deplorable raffle,” Sept. 9) — especially following their use to murder school children — says something about their values that their rhetoric fails to match.

It’s the Democratic Party, which emphasizes personal freedoms, voting rights, a clean and healthy environment, and acceptance of disenfranchised people of all races and sexual orientations that is the true pro-life party.

Siri Bruccillieri

Winston-Salem

In contrast

In contrast to the recent raffles of high-power, high-capacity killing machines (“A deplorable raffle,” Sept. 9), it is instructive to point out that the silent auction fundraiser for the recent Democratic Party gala relied on the abundant donations of time and talent of our county’s small businesses, artists and educators. The prizes included high-quality art, vacation home rentals, lavish gift baskets, gift cards, books and the like.

By highlighting the talents and generosity of local businesses, artists, educators and friends, these choices reflect the highest values of our community, cultivating the virtues of entrepreneurship, creativity, spiritual growth and life-long learning.

The crass, mercenary rationale for raffling the sorts of guns too often used to kill innocent school children, shoppers, churchgoers and our fellow citizens is an indication of the moral bankruptcy of a segment of our society that appears to have completely given in to fear, greed and foolish tribalism.

It leads one to wonder, as so many of our rights are being eroded, what is the significance of promoting, above all others, the constitutional right we use to kill one another?

There is a better way.

Kara Hammond

Pfafftown

Booted

The Journal recently printed in the Readers’ Forum a mindless rant devoid of any facts or substance about President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris (“Worst thing ever,” Sept. 8). Among other nastiness the writer declares that those of us who voted for Biden for president ought to have our “collective butts kicked to kingdom come!”

I would argue that the writer’s “absolute worst thing ever” is not that Biden was elected president. Rather it is that members of former President Trump’s MAGA cult believe the lie that the election was stolen from him and support his efforts to overturn it. I suggest they are the ones who ought to have their derrieres repeatedly booted until they come to their senses.

Frederick Luce

Winston-Salem