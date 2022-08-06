The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

They’ve shown us

The writer of the Aug. 1 letter “Substantive due process,” claiming that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas doesn’t really have it out for same-sex marriage and contraception, reminds me of the conservatives who said they only wanted to return the issue of abortion to the states. Many Republican legislatures are now trying to exert their own “states’ rights” over travel to other states and some legislators are working to prohibit abortion and contraception on a national scale. So forgive me if I don’t trust another conservative saying, “You’re overreacting.”

Right now, Republicans in the Senate are wrestling with whether to support a bill that would protect same-sex marriage and the ability to marry someone of another race, as Thomas himself has done. Why is it a question for them? If the letter writer is correct, why don’t they just sign it, put the nation at ease and move on?

Across the country, conservatives are banning books, restricting education, trying to establish their religious codes as law and, in North Carolina, trying to turn all election decisions over to a Republican-led legislative body that has already proved itself to be unworthy of our trust. They’ve shown us who they are. So no, I don’t trust them. They will never quit trying to return us to the Dark Ages.

James T. Fuller

Winston-Salem

A fighter

I’ve been following all the developments about the Jan. 6 hearings and here’s what I think:

I don’t approve of the violence of Jan. 6. I don’t approve of then-President Trump’s refusal to accept his election loss.

But we voted for him because he was different; because he was a fighter who would never give up.

I didn’t want him to be polite; I wanted him to fight. He did what I wanted him to do.

There’s no reason he shouldn’t have called the Georgia election officials and encouraged them to be more thorough and find the votes he needed to win. He couldn’t force them to do anything illegal (obviously). They were grown men and could do what they chose.

But he has every right to advocate on his own behalf; no one else was. And now he’s being persecuted for it.

We have more important issues to tackle, like the inflation that is hurting working families. It’s long past time the Democrats let this go and let the country move on.

Kevin Fields

Winston-Salem

Reversal

The Biden administration just announced that it has reunited 400 immigrant children who were separated from their parents by the Trump administration.

Rather than weaken our NATO ties, President Biden, with support from Republicans as well as Democrats, is strengthening the organization and adding new members.

Instead of increasing pollution-generating, climate change-exacerbating drilling for oil, Biden is doing the hard work of putting America at the forefront of renewable energy development.

To the letter writer (“Crumbling country,” July 16) who complained that Biden was undoing all of Trump’s initiatives, I say: Good.

Henry Tubb

Winston-Salem

A unified decision

With a summer that has made it miserable for children to play outside and led to impending food shortages and increasingly intense storms, it has become difficult to ignore the overheating elephant in the room. Climate change is real, it’s here, and it’s impacting our everyday lives. It is imperative that we take these drastic circumstances and come to a unified decision to make the world a better place for our children, no matter what side of the political spectrum someone falls on.

The Inflation Reduction Act would lead the U.S. in the right direction. This act would not only make energy more affordable for Americans, but it would also ensure that our energy output is cleaner. This move would be a great first step to ensure that our children and grandchildren have a world to grow up in. Please contact Citizens’ Climate Lobby for ways to get involved.

Katlyn Haney

Thomasville