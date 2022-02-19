The Readers' Forum: Sunday letters

Losing good teachers

Our state and our country are losing good teachers every single day.

Would any of us stay in a job in which we are disrespected? Who would want a career in which we are paid less than others who completed four to eight years of college? Would we stay in a career in which almost every word out of our mouths is examined and evaluated?

We should teach that slavery, Reconstruction and the mass killings of Black people in our history didn’t happen. America is a white Christian nation. All children are being raised by a mother and father who love them and take care of them. Mothers are females and fathers are males. Differences in sexual identity just don’t exist. Accepting a diverse nation of different faiths, different colors and different sexual orientations is certainly not to be recognized in our schools. Teach what you are told to teach, not what is truthful and authentic.

At one time in my educational career, I traveled to university campuses to recruit teachers for our state and for my school district. I was excited to welcome and encourage young people to join a profession that I loved. Fast-forwarding to 2022, teaching would not be a career that I could ethically recommend to anyone.